The SNC-Lavalin headquarters in Montreal, Canada, on Feb. 28, 2019. (Julien Besset/AFP/Getty Images)

Embattled Canadian engineering giant announces major restructuring

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, July 22, 2019 11:24
Last Updated: Monday, July 22, 2019 11:26
0 Comments ↓

Share

In an effort to rebuild a healthy financial foundation, Canadian engineering and construction giant SNC-Lavalin said Monday it will stop bidding on new fixed-price turnkey projects and will reorganize its money-losing resources and infrastructure segments.

The Montreal-based company said it is exploring “all options” for its resources segment, particularly its oil and gas business, including transition to a services-based business or selling it outright.

The reorganization will allow SNC-Lavalin to focus on the high-performing and growth areas of the business, which will be reported under SNCL Engineering Services, the company said in a press release.

“Lump-sum, turnkey projects have been the root cause of the company’s performance issues,” said in a statement the company’s newly appointed interim president and CEO Ian L. Edwards.

“By exiting such contracting and splitting it off from what is otherwise a healthy and robust business, we are tackling the problem at the source, and as a result we expect to see a material improvement in the predictability and clarity of our results.”

SNC-Lavalin will fulfil its contractual obligations of the current lump-sum, turnkey projects, such as the light rail Réseau express métropolitain (REM) in Montreal, Edwards said.

SNC-Lavalin has been facing a trial in Canada over fraud and corruption charges related to allegations that former executives paid bribes to win contracts in Libya under Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, which fell in 2011. The company’s unsuccessful attempts to reach a settlement led to a political scandal engulfing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Shares of the company have fallen more than 44 per cent in 2019, pressured by trade challenges in Saudi Arabia, headwinds in metals and mining and the corruption trial.

To calm investors and boost shareholder value, SNC-Lavalin has been looking to cut costs and earlier this year announced its exit from 15 countries.

“Going forward, the reorganization will allow us to focus on leveraging growth opportunities and end-to-end project management capabilities that we have in SNCL Engineering Services, delivering consistent earnings and cash flow, with a leaner capital structure, to our shareholders,” Edwards said.

The company now expects to post a second-quarter adjusted core loss of $150-million to $175-million in its main engineering and construction business.

With files from Reuters

Share
Categories: Economy
Tags: ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Efforts to heal the pain of Japanese Canadians unceasing

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study finds gaps in Canadian students' climate change courses

RCI | Français

''La tentation autoritaire de l'armée algérienne ne passera pas'', selon le politicien algérien Said Sadi

RCI | Español

Puertorriqueños piden renuncia del gobernador de Puerto Rico, la diáspora de Montreal se moviliza

RCI | 中文

前光头党成员忏悔：为什么恐惧、仇视与自己不同的人？

العربية | RCI

ما الدوافع الفعلية لهدم إسرائيل مبانيَ للفلسطينيين قرب القدس؟