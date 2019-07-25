The number of passengers that visited Montreal's Trudeau International Airport in 2018 rose 7 per cent over the previous year, reaching 19.4 million, but at least one family would surely just as soon skip the experience. (Radio-Canada)

Air Canada agent’s decision ‘flabbergasts’ Ottawa resident

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 13:38
0 Comments ↓

Share

Ready to test your imagination?

Here’s the question:

“What was the agent thinking?”

What agent?

The one from Air Canada who handed a 71-year-old woman a voucher for a Montreal hotel room following a couple of late connecting flights that caused her to miss her flight home to France from Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport last Friday after a summer visit with her daughter in Ottawa.

The only proviso, the agent explained to Elizabeth Coffi Tabu, was that she had to share the single hotel room with a fellow-stranded-traveller, a man half her age whom she had never met.

Like good soldiers, the freshly-introduced pair went along with the plan–for a while.

On arrival at the hotel, they agreed that the man would sleep on the sofa, while Tabu would sleep in the bed.

Jerryne Mahele Nyota wants a formal apology from Air Canada after she says her mother was told to share a hotel room with a stranger. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

It was at this point that Tabu’s daughter Jerryne Mahele Nyota got wind of what was going on and stepped in.

“No, you don’t sleep with a total stranger. No, don’t do that. Stay there and I’m going to do what I can to find a solution.”

Mahele Nyota told the CBC’s Robyn Miller that after what she described as a “lengthy phone call” with Air Canada, the airline found her mother another room.

“The guy was also shocked, He said, ‘But I don’t know her,’ (and) my mom said, ‘I don’t know the guy,'” Mahele Nyoto told Miller.

“Now (my mother is) realizing, how is it possible? You know? And she said, ‘It’s not fair, it’s not fair, they never gave me another option.”

Mahele Nyoto has filed a formal complaint with Air Canada

After the story was published, Air Canada, said the error was made due to a “misunderstanding” and that it had apologized.

Mayele told Miller Thursday the family had not heard from the airline.

With files from CBC, Narcity

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

An old playbook stymies many in Vancouver's LGBT community

RCI | Français

Baisse de la confiance des PME canadiennes en contexte de prospérité économique : devrait-on s'en inquiéter ?

RCI | Español

Una inmigrante explica cómo es vivir en la Isla del Príncipe Eduardo

RCI | 中文

一个从中国领养的女孩，为加拿大赢得游泳世锦赛金牌

العربية | RCI

برنييه مع تخفيض عدد المهاجرين واللاجئين إلى كندا إلى ما بين 100 ألف و150 ألفاً سنوياً