Air Canada agent’s decision ‘flabbergasts’ Ottawa resident

Ready to test your imagination?

Here’s the question:

“What was the agent thinking?”

What agent?

The one from Air Canada who handed a 71-year-old woman a voucher for a Montreal hotel room following a couple of late connecting flights that caused her to miss her flight home to France from Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport last Friday after a summer visit with her daughter in Ottawa.

The only proviso, the agent explained to Elizabeth Coffi Tabu, was that she had to share the single hotel room with a fellow-stranded-traveller, a man half her age whom she had never met.

Like good soldiers, the freshly-introduced pair went along with the plan–for a while.

On arrival at the hotel, they agreed that the man would sleep on the sofa, while Tabu would sleep in the bed.

It was at this point that Tabu’s daughter Jerryne Mahele Nyota got wind of what was going on and stepped in.

“No, you don’t sleep with a total stranger. No, don’t do that. Stay there and I’m going to do what I can to find a solution.”

Mahele Nyota told the CBC’s Robyn Miller that after what she described as a “lengthy phone call” with Air Canada, the airline found her mother another room.

“The guy was also shocked, He said, ‘But I don’t know her,’ (and) my mom said, ‘I don’t know the guy,'” Mahele Nyoto told Miller.

“Now (my mother is) realizing, how is it possible? You know? And she said, ‘It’s not fair, it’s not fair, they never gave me another option.”

Mahele Nyoto has filed a formal complaint with Air Canada

After the story was published, Air Canada, said the error was made due to a “misunderstanding” and that it had apologized.

Mayele told Miller Thursday the family had not heard from the airline.

With files from CBC, Narcity