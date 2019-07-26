Footage captured by Canadian scientists in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Vancouver Island shows a salmon shark rubbing itself against a barnacle-encrusted log to scratch its back (Shelton Du Preez/Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

Canadian scientists capture unique footage of shark using drifting log as scratching post

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 14:14
0 Comments ↓

Share

A group of Canadian scientists studying Pacific seamounts off the coast of British Columbia have captured unique footage of a shark using a drifting log it came across in the middle of the ocean to scratch itself and try to dislodge parasites on its body.

The scientists, who are part of the Pacific Seamounts Expedition 2019 aboard the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) J.P. Tully, were on a small boat deploying underwater gliders on top of Explorer Seamount, about 250 kilometres off the coast of northern Vancouver Island, when they came across the 2-metre-long male salmon shark and a barnacle-encrusted log that was drifting nearby.

“In seeing this log it immediately reacted to lunge towards the log, heave its body up on it and use its momentum – quite a lot of power – to slide across it to scratch itself,” said Cherisse Du Preez, a marine biologist at the Institute of Ocean Sciences at Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

“And in the half hour we were watching it, it never stopped. It didn’t care about us.”

Speaking to Radio Canada International on the phone from CCGS J.P. Tully, Du Preez said since witnessing the strange behaviour last Friday she has been doing some research, but she can’t find any evidence that this behaviour has been seen before, never mind documented.

Initially the scientists, who were observing the shark from a boat, thought it was trying to knock off some animals off the log and eat them, Du Preez said.

It was only after reviewing their drone and underwater footage, did the researchers realize that the shark was just scratching, Du Preez said.

“It was using this tool like a bear would use a tree to scratch parts of its body that it can’t reach,” Du Preez said. “And that’s incredible, that’s speaking to the intelligence of these animals and their ability to adapt.”

(Shelton Du Preez/Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Youtube)

In coastal waters a shark could swim to the sea floor quite easily, but in deep waters sharks can’t reach the ocean floor to scratch themselves, she said.

“So coming across this log it found a scratching post and it knew exactly what to do and, undisturbed by us, it just went about its natural behaviour that nobody had ever seen before,” she added.

Du Preez said the encounter also demonstrates the diversity of marine life in the area they are studying.

“It’s not just the sea floor that is so rich here,” Du Preez said. “We’re seeing sharks, we’re seeing whales, seals, there is a lot of life out here.”

(Shelton Du Preez/Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Youtube)

It also underscores the importance of protecting sharks because of the role they play in marine ecosystems, she said.

“This is just a perfect example of unbiased peace of scientific documentation that speaks to the complexity and intelligence of these animals,” Du Preez said. “It’s no longer the mentality of ‘Jaws’, the movie, or the mindless monster in the deep. It’s an intelligent animal that has a complex life.”

In June, Canada passed legislation that outlaws the trade in shark fin products and effectively removes the country, the largest shark fin importer outside Asia, from the trade.

Share
Categories: Environment
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Once again Hamilton leads Canada in hate crime reports

RCI | Français

Feu de forêt au Québec : une saison exceptionnellement faible

RCI | Español

"El cambio climático es una realidad y debemos adaptarnos a él"

RCI | 中文

加拿大油砂矿公司运用新技术设定减排目标

العربية | RCI

دليل الغذاء الكندي الجديد و ردود الفعل عليه

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le maire d’Oka et le chef de Kanesatake « dans l'impasse »Non, il ne s’agit pas du présumé meurtrier recherché au ManitobaEgan Bernal, nouveau maillot jaune du Tour de FranceLa Régie de l’énergie autorise la construction d'une ligne à haute tension de 262 kmTaxe sur les GAFA : Trump menace de sanctionner la FranceHassan Diab : Ottawa n'a rien à se reprocher, conclut le rapport d'enquête indépendanteMort de Stéphane Roy et de son fils : les enquêteurs du BST sont sur les lieuxLa calotte glaciaire du Groenland menacée par la vague de chaleurLa justice militaire n'est pas contraire à la Charte des droits, tranche la Cour suprêmeAprès 18 mois de conflit, l'ABI relance ses opérations
Transvaginal mesh pulled from Canadian market following safety reviewShares in Twitter Inc. rise 10% as new users, advertisers join the platformMudslide, snow, hail: Tour de France shuts down Stage 19 due to crazy weather2 Sunwing Airlines workers among 11 charged in drug ring 'centred at' Toronto's Pearson airportRCMP give update on search for B.C. fugitives in northern ManitobaGrand chief of Kanesatake Mohawks says he's at an impasse with Oka mayor over proposed land dealCanada's top court upholds current military justice system of no juryCannabis company CannTrust fires CEO and chair in wake of illegal growing'Whitewash': Hassan Diab attacks report concluding government acted properly in his extradition caseEurope's record heat wave moves toward Greenland, threatening world's 2nd largest ice sheet