This image taken from video shows the Nike handmade Moon Shoe, designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in 1972, on display in New York earlier this month. (Ted Shaffrey/AP Photo)

Canadian sets all-time record for sneaker purchase

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 08:24
Last Updated: Friday, July 26, 2019 12:58
0 Comments ↓

Share

A Canadian financier and philanthropist who smashed the world record this week for the purchase of a pair of sneakers is bullish on the future of sneaker collecting.

Miles Nadal paid $550,000 (US$437,000) for an ultra-rare pair of Nike sneakers designed by the company’s co-founder, Bill Bowerman in 1972.

The Nike Waffle Racing Flat Moon Shoes Nadal purchased were the last of 100 pairs of sneakers recently put up for online auction by Sotheby’s.

Nadal also bought the other 99 pairs for $1 million (US$850,000).

Miles Nadal says he was “thrilled” by his winning bid, describing the sneakers as “a true historical artifact in sports history and pop culture.” (milesnadal.com)

The price of the so-called “Moon Shoes”  eclipsed the previous record of US$190,373 spent in 2017 on a pair of signed Converse worn by Michael Jordan in the 1984 Olympic basketball final.

“I think sneaker culture and collecting is on the verge of a breakout moment, and I hope Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods will continue to lead the way in this exciting new future,” Nadal said in a Sotheby’s statement.

Bowerman designed the sneakers for runners at the 1972 Olympic Trials and Sotheby’s says only about 12 were ever made.

The handmade ‘Moon Shoe’, with a waffle sole pattern, was one of only 12 pairs ever made. (AP Photo)

Nadal, the founder of Peerage Capital in Toronto, says he was “thrilled” by the purchase.

He plans to display the sneakers alongside his classic cars his private museum, the Dare to Dream Automobile Museum, in Toronto.

With files from CTV, Global News, The Guardian, South China Morning Post

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Once again Hamilton leads Canada in hate crime reports

RCI | Français

Feu de forêt au Québec : une saison exceptionnellement faible

RCI | Español

"El cambio climático es una realidad y debemos adaptarnos a él"

RCI | 中文

加拿大油砂矿公司运用新技术设定减排目标

العربية | RCI

دليل الغذاء الكندي الجديد و ردود الفعل عليه

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le maire d’Oka et le chef de Kanesatake « dans l'impasse »Non, il ne s’agit pas du présumé meurtrier recherché au ManitobaEgan Bernal, nouveau maillot jaune du Tour de FranceLa Régie de l’énergie autorise la construction d'une ligne à haute tension de 262 kmTaxe sur les GAFA : Trump menace de sanctionner la FranceHassan Diab : Ottawa n'a rien à se reprocher, conclut le rapport d'enquête indépendanteMort de Stéphane Roy et de son fils : les enquêteurs du BST sont sur les lieuxLa calotte glaciaire du Groenland menacée par la vague de chaleurLa justice militaire n'est pas contraire à la Charte des droits, tranche la Cour suprêmeAprès 18 mois de conflit, l'ABI relance ses opérations
Transvaginal mesh pulled from Canadian market following safety reviewShares in Twitter Inc. rise 10% as new users, advertisers join the platformMudslide, snow, hail: Tour de France shuts down Stage 19 due to crazy weather2 Sunwing Airlines workers among 11 charged in drug ring 'centred at' Toronto's Pearson airportRCMP give update on search for B.C. fugitives in northern ManitobaGrand chief of Kanesatake Mohawks says he's at an impasse with Oka mayor over proposed land dealCanada's top court upholds current military justice system of no juryCannabis company CannTrust fires CEO and chair in wake of illegal growing'Whitewash': Hassan Diab attacks report concluding government acted properly in his extradition caseEurope's record heat wave moves toward Greenland, threatening world's 2nd largest ice sheet