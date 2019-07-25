President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands during a closing news conference of the Canada-EU Summit in Montreal on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada and EU agree on temporary fix for trade dispute resolution body

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, July 25, 2019 16:48
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada and the European Union have agreed to a contingency plan to resolve trade disputes between them in case the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) dispute resolution body is paralyzed because of the Trump administration’s policy of blocking appointments to it.

U.S. President Donald Trump is barring appointments to the WTO’s Appellate Body, saying its judges have overstepped their mandate and ignored their instructions.

The Appellate Body is down to three members from its normal seven, and two of the remaining members’ terms expire in December.

“If the current impasse persists, the Appellate Body will be unable to hear new appeals after Dec. 10, 2019,” said a joint statement by Canada and the EU.

“Canada and the EU share a resolve for rapid and concerted action to address longstanding and unprecedented challenges facing the multilateral trading system, and will continue to work with all WTO members on ideas and potential solutions that seek to modernize and strengthen the WTO.”

Ottawa and Brussels “strongly support” the informal process chaired by New Zealand’s ambassador to WTO, David Walker, to find a solution to the impasse, the statement said.

“However, in the event these efforts are unsuccessful, due diligence commands that we work together to preserve our rights in WTO disputes,” the statement said. “It is with this aim that Canada and the EU have agreed on an interim appeal arbitration arrangement based on existing WTO rules.”

The interim arrangement will apply to disputes between Canada and the EU in the event the Appellate Body is unable to hear appeals and will remain in effect until the Appellate Body is fully operational, the statement said.

Canada has been leading an effort involving about a dozen like-minded countries — minus the U.S. and China — to reform the WTO, and the fate of the Appellate Body has been its top priority.

Share
Categories: Economy, International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

An old playbook stymies many in Vancouver's LGBT community

RCI | Français

Baisse de la confiance des PME canadiennes en contexte de prospérité économique : devrait-on s'en inquiéter ?

RCI | Español

Una inmigrante explica cómo es vivir en la Isla del Príncipe Eduardo

RCI | 中文

一个从中国领养的女孩，为加拿大赢得游泳世锦赛金牌

العربية | RCI

برنييه مع تخفيض عدد المهاجرين واللاجئين إلى كندا إلى ما بين 100 ألف و150 ألفاً سنوياً