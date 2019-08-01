Debate dates set for October vote….kind of

Leaders’ debates in Canada tend to be a far cry from what takes place below our southern border.

For the most part, Canadian politicians eschew hysteria on the debate stage, shooting for an overall impression rather than generating soundbites that have the legs to make that night’s news shows.

(Another marked difference from the United States: Canada still uses paper ballots–all of which tend to get tabulated on election day.)

This year’s federal election is scheduled on Oct. 21.

Our leaders’ debates (one in each official language) have been just been scheduled for Oct. 7 in French and Oct.10 in English, though those dates still need final confirmation.

To oversee the debates–this being Canada, where we love to form commissions–we’ve created a new one.

It’s called the Leaders’ Debates Commission.

It will be led by a former governor-general (David Johnston) and a once-prominent Radio-Canada journalist and executive (Michel Cormier).

It’s advisory board has–shall we say–plenty of political experience (see link),

Meanwhile, a partnership of news organizations–known officially as the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP)–will be the official producer.

It includes the usual participants–CBC News, Radio-Canada-Global News, CTV News, The Toronto Star and Torstar, La Presse, Le Devoir.

But for the first time ever a digital-only news organization, Huffington Post, is part of the production group.

A press release from the Leaders’ Debates Commission says that for the first time, the debates will be free for anyone to access and distribute through broadcast and streaming services.

The debates will be available in English, French–and for the first time–in some Indigenous languages and non-official languages, as well as American sign language, Quebec sign language, closed captioning and described video.

Say what you want about Canada’s lack of election pizzazz, but never let it be said that we’re not terrific at keeping those who have gone before gainfully occupied.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Huffington Post