A force of nature named Yvonne brings change to Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival and she’s looking for more

Young people bring such great hope, especially when they are driven to make this insane world a better place.
Take Yvonne Stanley.
She’s a photographer in Toronto.
I have no idea how old she is.
It matters not a whit.
She is one of those persons who asks “Who says so?” and if she doesn’t like the answer, does something about it.
Not in a bad way, mind you.
Anything but.
Stanley, who is currently working on a multi-disciplinary examination of women’s bodies and self-image called the Boob Book Project, can’t resist breaking down barriers.
How ’bout this one:
For 52 years, the Toronto Caribbean Carnival parade has never had a topless dancer.
A big deal?
Anytime anything changes after 52 years, it’s a pretty big deal, right?
But this isn’t about adding some risqué juice to the Toronto Caribbean Carnival.
It’s about a whole lot more.
What kind of more?
I spoke by phone with Stanley on Friday.Listen
