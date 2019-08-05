What you need to know about wildlife photography in N.W.T.

N.W.T. creatives are laying into the territorial government after an Inuvik photographer was cautioned by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) for posting his drone footage of a grizzly bear online.

CBC News, first published on August 1, 2019

That photographer, Kristian Binder, runs Eighty One Images, a business that sells calendars, mugs and other items printed with his nature photographs. The department says anyone taking photos or video of wildlife for commercial purposes must get a permit.

This was a revelation to Binder, and to many online. They were stunned to learn government permission is necessary in the N.W.T. before snapping and selling wild animal photos… More