Canadians: proud, slightly reserved, on time. Government website gives insight into Canadian and other individual country cultures (Justin Tang-CP)

What are Canadians like? Or anyone else for that matter

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 5, 2019 11:40
0 Comments ↓

Share

Government website outlines cultures around the world

Want to “understand” Canada, Canadian lifestyle, culture and how to interact with Canadians?

Well, there’s a little promoted section of the Canadian government website of Global Affairs Canada and a section called the Centre for Intercultural Learning. The site is called “Country  Insights” and it has information about countries around the world from the viewpoint of a a local, and a Canadian living there.

For travellers, or business people coming to Canada, the site suggests asking as a conversation opener, “What do you do?”, noting that “work/occupation is important to Canadians, and it is also a social marker”. Other conversation starters could be about weather, “a good opener”, and sports- especially hockey.

The site suggests a good conversation starter is to ask about hockey, Canada’s favourite winter sport. (Andy Clarke-Reuters)

It adds, “Generally, it is good to keep conversation light and, if possible, funny.”

It notes that Canadians can be reserved at first and also suggests for example, “When lining up in a public place, the bank for instance, Canadians require at least 14 inches of space and some people need more. This rule should be applied when speaking to Canadians, especially if the speaker is a man addressing a woman”.

Generally, and especially perhaps for business people, deadlines are “are taken with utmost seriousness”.

Another idea for visitors or newcomers when dealing with Canadians comes with the suggestion that, “the best way to impress most Canadians is to show what you have noticed is different from the United States”.

Canadians are proud of their beer, in spite of the fact that even most Canadians are unaware that now, the major breweries are foreign owned. Molson is controlled by the American Coors, Labatt by AB-InBev of Belgium and Brazil, and Sleeman by Sapporo. In turn many “craft” brewers are p[art of the conglomerate, Keiths is brewed by Labatt,which owns Mill Street, and Stanley Park brewers, Sapporo also owns Upper Canada and Unibroue, while Rickards, Creemore, and Granville Island are under Molson-Coors control. (CBC)

The website offers insight for visitors or business types heading to countries from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe.

As for suggestions for Canadians (or anyone) visiting other countries, it notes as an example that, “Australia is one of the very few cultures in which humour is pervasive, even in a business context. Not only is humour acceptable in all situations, it is expected”.

For Germany, the site says, “Generally speaking, the communication patterns in Germany are not much different from those in Canada”.

It suggests that Poles think all of Poland is pretty and like to hear that from visitors. Apparently they know Warsaw is not pretty, but the site suggests it is not your place to tell them that.

Heading to Israel? The Canadian site says, “Gestures are more important than touching. You may meet Israelis who jump all over the place while trying to express a commonplace idea. Israelis speak loudly and quickly. Israelis often yell as though they were all worked up when in fact they are speaking in quite a normal tone of voice.  Israelis hate hypocrisy and do not hesitate to openly condemn it”.

The website could be a little out of date however.

In answer to a question about learning more about the culture, the site recommends listening to the Vinyl Café, a radio show not aired since January 2017,  watching the national news with anchor Peter Mansbridge except he retired in 2017,  watching the sketch comedy Kids in the Hall, which ended in 1995

There is also a disclaimer which says the “The content of Country Insights in no way reflects official policy or opinions of the Government of Canada, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada or the Centre for Intercultural Learning”.

Additional information

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Oldest annual sports event in N. America tomorrow (maybe)

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian wilderness: tiny ticks, big health concern

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Cancer professionals are worried about shortage of some important drugs.

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

What are Canadians like? Or anyone else for that matter

RCI | Français

Avant le Titanic : le naufrage oublié du paquebot Empress of Ireland dans le fleuve Saint-Laurent

RCI | Español

Campesinas guatemaltecas en Canadá rompen silencio sobre condiciones de vida y laborales en granja

RCI | 中文

担心短缺：加拿大应限制美国人购药

العربية | RCI

ما الجديد بعد دعوة واشنطن الرياض للإفراج عن رائف بدوي؟ وهل لا تزال إنصاف حيدر عاتبة على حكومة ترودو؟