A growing number of newcomers to Canada are ending up homeless. (David Donnelly/CBC)

More and more, newcomers to Canada are winding up homeless

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 12, 2019 09:17
Last Updated: Monday, August 12, 2019 11:54
0 Comments ↓

Share

Two new studies by Employment and Social Development Canada show that an increasing number of newcomers to Canada are ending up homeless,

A National Shelter Study, which looked at federal data on shelter users between 2005 and 2016, found what it termed an “observable increase” in refugees using shelters.

In 2016, the study found, there were 2,000 refugees sleeping in shelters, not including those specifically for refugees.

That was an increase from 1,000 two years earlier when the figures were first tracked.

A homeless shelter is seen in Moncton in March. In 2016, there were 2,000 refugees sleeping in shelters. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Tim Richter, president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, says many of the refugees are coming to places such as Toronto and Montreal, where the rental market is already tight.

“Homelessness is a function of housing affordability, availability and income,” Richter told Teresa Wright of Canadian Press.

“When you’re new to Canada, you generally don’t have the income to be able to buy a house, and there’s not enough affordable housing options,

The city of Toronto estimated in late last year that about 40 per cent of people using its shelters were refugees or asylum claimants.

The second study offered “a point-in-time” snapshot of homelessness in 61 communities across the country.

Pedestrians walk past a person sleeping on the street in Vancouver in January 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

It found that 14 per cent of people who identified as homeless in 2018 were newcomers to Canada.

Of that total, eight per cent indicated they were immigrants, three per cent identified as refugees and four per cent as refugee claimants.

Both studies also found Canada’s Indigenous Peoples remain vastly over-represented among the country’s homeless population

Almost one-third of shelter users and those counted in the point-in-time report identified as Indigenous, despite making up only about five per cent of the national population.

It’s a consequence, Richter says, of multi-generational trauma endured by Indigenous populations in Canada, as outlined in the findings of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the recently concluded inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women.

With files from CP, CBC

Share
Categories: Economy, International, Society
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Les réfugiés apportent de nombreux bénéfices au Québec selon le HCR

RCI | Español

Presidente de México elogia proyectos mineros en Canadá; activistas canadienses creen que es un error

RCI | 中文

特鲁多和特朗普之间那些事：从第一次握手到北美自贸协议的艰难达成

العربية | RCI

حديث مع رئيس "المنتدى الإسلامي الكندي" سامر مجذوب عن معاني الأضحى المبارَك