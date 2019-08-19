Police still searching for murder weapon in New Zealand slaying

New Zealand police have arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with murder following what was apparently a random attack on an Australian tourist and his Canadian fiancée as they slept in their van near a popular surfing area early Friday morning.

The attacker fired a number of shots into the van, wounding the man, Sean McKinnon, 33.

His fiancée, 32-year-old Bianca Buckley, originally from Halifax, N.S. managed to escape to safety, fleeing the scene barefoot down an unpaved road.

Police described her condition as “shocked and distressed.”

Police say the suspect then stole the van and drove away with the wounded man inside.

When police found the vehicle five hours later and 75 kilometres away in the village of Gordonton, the McKinnon was dead.

It remains unclear if the man died from the wounds he suffered in the shooting, or later.

The accused killer was arrested following a massive manhunt, but police continue to look for the gun used in the attack.

With files from AP, CP, Global