British Canadian Jack Letts shown at age 20. The man who grew up in England and who has been dubbed "Jihadi Jack by British media has been stripped of his British citizenship for his alleged militancy in support of ISIS. (Facebook)

‘Jihadi Jack’ says he now wants to come to Canada

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, August 20, 2019 16:00
0 Comments ↓

Share

A suspected British-Canadian ISIS militant languishing in a Kurdish prison in northern Syria now says he would like to return to Canada, after learning that authorities in the U.K. have stripped him of his British citizenship.

Jack Letts, dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by British tabloids, has been held for over two years by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria after allegedly trying to escape the fighting in the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa.  A Muslim convert, who grew up in Oxford, U.K., Letts had travelled to Syria in 2014 at age 18.

“I’ve always felt I’m a mix. And I’ve been to Canada seven times and I spent a lot of time in Canada,” Letts, 24, said in an exclusive interview with the U.K.-based  ITV News that was published Monday. “My whole family’s Canadian.

“I always expected Canada to help me and they didn’t. I hope Canada does take me from here if they can.”

‘I never killed anyone’

Letts, who is being held in a prison in Qamishli in northern Syria along the Turkish border, said going to Syria “was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever done.”

“I never killed anyone though, and I’ve never taken anyone a slave. I’ve never even hurt anyone in ISIS,” he told ITV News. “I only ever fought the Syrian regime which killed more than a million Syrians.

“I did it with the wrong people. That’s true.”

‘Will not lift a finger to bring him back to Canada,’ says opposition leader

Letts is one of several Canadians being held by Kurdish forces who spearheaded the fight against ISIS in northeastern Syria with support from the U.S. and other Western allies.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged questions about whether Letts would be allowed to return to Canada.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Letts should remain locked up and his party wouldn’t intervene if it forms the next government after the October federal election.

“Jihadi Jack is in prison now and that is where he should stay,” Scheer said Monday in a statement. “A Conservative government under my leadership will not lift a finger to bring him back to Canada.”

In a statement released Sunday, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office said Canada had no legal obligation to facilitate Letts’ return to Canada.

“We will not expose our consular officials to undue risk in this dangerous part of the world,” the statement said.

Very limited consular assistance capability

Barbara Harvey, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, said given the security situation on the ground, the federal government’s ability to provide consular assistance in any part of Syria is extremely limited.

“The Government of Canada is engaged in these cases and is providing assistance—to the limited extent possible,” Harvey told Radio Canada International Monday in an emailed statement.

“Canadian diplomats have established a communications channel with local Kurdish authorities in order to verify the whereabouts of some Canadian citizens.”

Reports of an agreement concerning the repatriation of Canadian citizens from Syria are false, Harvey said, adding that due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.

With files from CBC News

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

RCI journalist Carmel Kilkenny dies after short illness

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Première exposition du premier Musée de l’Éducation au Québec

RCI | Español

Un canadiense testigo de asombroso record de calor en la estación más nórdica del mundo

RCI | 中文

Airbnb遭投诉：关闭多个热门账号，魁北克省政府规范将出台

العربية | RCI

سوريا: ما أهمية خان شيخون التي دخلتها قوات النظام؟ وما الخطوات المقبلة في ظل تحذيرات أنقرة لدمشق؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Éducation sexuelle : le gouvernement Ford dévoile son nouveau programmeLes tiers aussi sont régis par Élections Canada, même ceux qui le sont malgré euxPesticides : 40 % d'erreurs chez les agronomes inspectésLe gouvernement Ford imposera les autocollants sur la taxe carboneLes partisans d'un registre des armes à feu réclament des amendes pour les contrevenantsLe Canada n'aidera pas « Jihadi Jack » à revenir au paysLes juifs qui votent démocrate manquent de loyauté ou de connaissances, clame TrumpLa crise chez Capitales Médias pourrait-elle nuire à La Presse canadienne?Ottawa investit dans la recherche sur l'extrême droite québécoiseGroupe Capitales Médias : la première offre de rachat de Québecor a été rejetée
Shock in Denmark after Trump, spurned over Greenland, cancels visitParents will be able to exempt children from sex-ed classes under new Ontario curriculumHong Kong protesters take to the subway as China confirms U.K. consulate worker detainedScientists may have detected a black hole devouring a neutron starCBSA officer caught leaking police information to family members: internal docsOpposition parties to push for ethics commissioner to testify on SNC-Lavalin scandalIRS busts alleged multimillion-dollar tobacco-smuggling scheme in AkwesasneFoster family fights for pay to raise child who needs 24/7 careWhat 35,000 political ads on Facebook reveal about Canada's election-year message battleMeng Wanzhou claims 'covert criminal investigation' by Canadian, U.S. authorities