The Link team on Aug. 23 consisted of (left to right) Marie-Claude Simard, Terry Haig, Stéphane Parent and show host Levon Sevutns. (Radio Canada International)

The LINK Online Aug. 23, 24, 26, 2019

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 13:11
0 Comments

Your hosts today: Levon Sevunts, Terry Haig, Stéphane Parent and Marie-Claude Simard  (Video of show at the bottom).
G7 leaders gather in Biarritz, France for what could be another chaotic summit

The faces of the G7 leaders are seen reproduced by local Basque sand artist Sam Dougados in the sand on a beach with a message on gender equality in Biarritz on the eve of the Biarritz G7 summit, France, Aug. 23, 2019. (Regis Duvignau/REUTERS)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Biarritz, France, to take part in the G7 leaders’ summit. It will be the last gathering of world leaders before this fall’s federal election in Canada.

And it’s an opportunity for the prime minister to shine on the international scene and burnish his image of a statesman for audiences at home. But the meeting will be anything but predictable, with U.S. President Donald Trump at the table.

To find out more about what to expect from this summit we reached Prof. John Kirton, head of the G7 and G20 Research Groups at the University of Toronto.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gears up for fight for his political future

Leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh is facing an uphill battle in the upcoming fall federal election and, perhaps, the fight for his very political future. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press/file)

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s centre-left New Democratic Party, is an accomplished martial artist but several analysts predict that he is in for a tough fight as his party battles for the hearts and minds of Canadians in this fall’s federal election, buffeted on one side by the governing Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and by the ascendant Green Party led by Elizabeth May on the other.

Peaceful pressure pays off as prison farms reopen

Jeff Peters and Olivia Groenewegen hold on to Stormy the donkey during a protest outside Correctional Service Canada regional headquarters in Kingston, Ont., in July 2010. Demonstrators relentlessly pursued the restoration of prison farms in the Kingston area for nine years. Last week, two farms officially reopened. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

Terry brings us the story of a nine-year-long peaceful protest that finally brought some fruits last year as the federal government included $4.3 million to restore prison farms at the Joyceville and Collins Bay institutions in the Kingston area.

Terry spoke to Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, about the program, the people who made it happen and what it will do for inmates lucky enough to get into it.

A small tribute to our colleague Carmel Kilkenny

Carmel Kilkenny (on the left) hosts The Link on Nov. 2, 2018. She died on Aug. 13, after a short battle with cancer.

We also paid a small tribute to our beloved colleague Carmel Kilkenny, who died two weeks ago, leaving a huge void in our team but also some great and very fond memories.

(Click to watch the show)

Categories: Politics
*

﻿
