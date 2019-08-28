Canada's Vasek Pospisil delivers a forehand in his upset win over Karen Khachanov at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. It was a day when Pospisil was not to be denied. (YouTube)

Vasek Pospisil delivers a lesson in character at the U.S. Open in New York

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:29
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2019 16:04
0 Comments ↓

Share

Saw an old friend of mine on television yesterday.

Name’s Vasek Pospisil, 29 years old, currently the No.187-ranked tennis player in the world.

Never met the man.

Do I know him?

Sure do, and a whole lot better now.

Pospisil, seen in Vancouver earlier this month, has a lot to ponder these days as he comes back from injury and takes a more active role in fighting for players’ rights. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Yesterday at the U.S. Open in New York, Pospisil reminded me–again–what character is all about.

It’s something I’ve learned over the years covering sports, but it sometimes slips my mind–until somebody plants a giant smack on the side of my head.

That’s what happened yesterday.

One upon a time, Vasek Pospisil was a comer–getting as high at No. 25 in the world, winning a Wimbledon men’s doubles title, competing as a finalist in a pretty big tournament in Washington D.C. against a guy he came up with, Milos Raonic.

But injuries have taken their toll and over the years, his star has faded.

Until yesterday.

Pospisil stepped on to the court having played just two top-tier matches since October, both of them losses to hotshot Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime.

His opponent: No. 9 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia, 23-years-old, and a pretty tough hombre.

Pospisil reacts after scoring a point against Khachanov during Tuesday’s first round match. Pospisil had played just two top-tier matchs since October. (Kevin Hagen/Associated Press)

You want tough? You want nerves of steel? You want a will of iron?

That was Pospisil yesterday, all of a sudden like the guy a lot of people were talking about over a half-decade ago.

Three hours and 51 minutes later, Pospisil had a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

It was the first fifth-set victory for Pospisil since he had three on his way to a quarter-final result at Wimbledon in 2015.

In a way you had to be there.

Stephanie Myles, the editor-in-chief for tennis.life, was covering the match for Canadian Press.

I spoke by phone with her this morning.

Listen
Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Politics, Religion, Society

Vaccine debate continues in New Brunswick

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Selling off of Canadian intellectual property increasing

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Tragic Franklin expedition: Remarkable condition of HMS Terror

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Insecticide effect on wild bees

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

New study shows trees attacked by insects warn their relatives

RCI | Français

Amazonie : mettre fin au déboisement des terres au Brésil

RCI | Español

¿Qué es la educación sexual anti-opresiva?

RCI | 中文

卧底记者揭露军队新纳粹；涉嫌军人已被解雇，目前失踪

العربية | RCI

مسألة الإجهاض، عَقِب أخيل لحزب المحافظين الكندي؟