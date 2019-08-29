Before I die: list of things to do

Things to do before you “kick the bucket”.

The term “bucket list” has only entered the popular lexicon since the 2007 Hollywood movie of the same name.

Usually the list consists of things people would like to do, see, or accomplish before they die tend to be more of a dream, something perhaps a bit less likely to be achieved.

The CIBC survey showed Canadians tend to favour their practical list over their dream list.

Practical or dream

First off, the survey showed 81 per cent of Canadians have such lists but when asked which list is more important, 41 per cent favour the practical list over a mere 9 per cent for the dream list.

The top item on the practical list (55%) is to become debt free.

Broken down by age, the “millenials” say they hope to buy a home (40%), the somewhat older Gen-X (born from 1960’s to 1980’s) say they would like to retire early, while the now retirement age baby boomers want to accomplish home renovations (35%)

As for the dream list, the top Canadian dream item is to take a vacation and travel (65%), with western Europe being the destination of choice (61%)

The poll shows 37 per cent of Canadians are saving monthly for their practical list, while 33 per cent are saving for their dream list but only when they have extra funds.

On average, millennials are saving the lowest amongst all Canadians for both bucket lists, with roughly a total of $11,000 being saved for their dream bucket list, and roughly $14,900 for their practical bucket list thus far.