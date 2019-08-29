Celebrating royality on Prince Edward Island

Royalty–imperial and literary–was on display on Prince Edward Island Wednesday as celebrants gathered to mark both the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Japan and the spiritual presence of one of the most famed Canadian authors ever–Lucy Maud Montgomery, author of Anne of Green Gables and other stories.

Prominent in the ceremonies was Princess Takamado of Japan, the international patron of the Lucy Maud Montgomery Institute in Cavendish.

And, as with so many things P.E.I., Ms. Montgomery was not far away.

A life-size statue of her was unveiled by her granddaughter at the new Montgomery Park and Green Gables visitor centre created in the author’s honour.

“The novels of Ms. Montgomery have managed to capture the imagination of so many people around the world and Anne of Green Gables has continued to give hope and encouragement to many,” Princess Takamado told the gathering.

The princess also touched on the importance of words.

“The power that rests in rich vocabulary, it’s potential to comfort and encourage–but also to hurt. And that is the lesson we should all take to heart…and today, when the world is subject to so much divisiveness this homage to Lucy Maud Montgomery is mot timely and relevant,” she said.

The princess, who first visited the P.E.I. in 2004, is member of the Japanese Imperial family and widow of Norihito, Prince Takamado, who died in 2002.

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, nippon.com