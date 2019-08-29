Reservist with alleged neo-Nazi ties has apparently vanished

There’s been a bizarre twist in the tale of the Canadian military reservist fired from the Canadian Forces this week for alleged ties with a neo-Nazi group.

Master Cpl. Patrick Mathews has disappeared.

The RCMP says Mathews was last seen by family members in Beausejour, Man. on Saturday.

He was reported missing on Monday.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Department of National Defence said that as a reservist working part-time for the military, Mathews was not under supervision when he went missing.

The statement said Mathews, 26, a member of the Winnipeg-based 38 Canadian Brigade Group, had turned in his uniforms and was never issued any military weapons.

The military said it is leaving the search for Mathews to the RCMP.

On Tuesday, the Defence Department announced that Mathews’ request for voluntary release had been fast-tracked.

It is expected to be finalized in several weeks.

Meanwhile, the statement said, he would not be allowed to participate in military activities or return to work.

Mathews, who joined the reserves as a combat engineer in 2010, is alleged to have been involved with The Base, an organization described as a “neo-Nazi death cult” that promotes violence and hate.

Last week, the RCMP raided his home in Beausejour, about 60 kilometres east of Winnipeg, seizing multiple firearms but not making an arrest.

Mathews has not been charged with any crimes.

With files from CBC, CP, Huffington Post