The Quebec Bridge shown in 2006, still considered a marvel of engineering and declared a National Historic Site in 1995, but with a tragic history. (wiki commons)

Canada history: Aug 29, 1907 Quebec Bridge tragedy (No.1 of 2)

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 12:50
0 Comments ↓

Share

It was to be, and still is, the longest cantilever bridge in the world but one with a tragic history.

The Quebec Bridge at 987 m (3,238 ft) long spans the St. Lawrence river between the south shore city of Levis and Quebec City. Conceived in the latter years of the 19th century, it would collapse twice, cost dozens of lives, and only be completed almost two decades after it was begun.

Original drawings for the bridge (Encyclopaedia Britannica 1911- wiki commons)

The original chief engineer had never worked on such a long cantilever structure and one of the original additional engineers was replaced over his opposition to the calculation submitted by contractors. After the chief engineer of the Department of Railways was demoted and by 1903 American consulting engineer Theodore Cooper was in complete charge.

Apparently the original figures were never properly checked, and Cooper made some design changes without revising the calculations. The dead weight of the centre span was later determined to have exceeded the load bearing capacity of the bridge.

By early 1907 the bridge was nearing completion when a site engineer noted distortions in key structural parts and warned Cooper by letter. The bridge building firm claimed the parts must have been distorted before they were added. The engineer however seeing the distortion increasing as construction continued, went personally to New York City to advise Cooper, who had initially said the problem was minor.

The southern half in 1907. Design miscalculations put excess stress on critical supports which had begun to distort in August as construction continued outward, adding more stress. (LAC MIKAN no. 3258775)

Stop work: order comes too late

With the site engineer’s insistence, on August 29, Cooper telegraphed the bridge company head office telling them to immediately halt all work, but the message seemed not to have reached the construction site in Quebec in time.

Near the end of the afternoon shift that very day, the entire southern half with the added partially built centre section came crashing down in seconds killing 75 of the 86 workers on shift, injuring those not killed.

The deadly collapsed structure viewed from the remaining deck portion on the south shore (LAC C-057836)

An inquiry was struck which blamed Cooper and the Phoenix Bridge Company engineer, although both seemed to have escaped jail time.

Another view of the collapsed structure extending out into the river. It would take two years to clear the wreckage. (LAC- PA 109498)

Disaster number 2

Construction on a reinforced bridge began almost immediately, but the bridge’s tragic legacy was not over. In September 1916 an attempt to lift the centre section into place failed as it fell into the river killing 13 more.

The original plan was to build outward and have the two sections meet in the middle. The rebuilt bridge instead would have a prefabricated middle section floated underneath and raised into place. A materials failure led to the middle section crashing back down into the river caught here at the exact moment the twisted frame hits the water at 10:50 AM Sept 11. 1916 (Chesterfield and McLaren -LAC- PA 109498)

The bridge was finally completed in 1919.

Still under construction, a military guard standing on the north pier of the Quebec Bridge, Quebec, 6 July 1916 gives an idea of scale. Guards were stationed against possible sabotage as the First World War raged. (E.M.Finn- LAC PA-135835)

Additional information

Share
Categories: Economy, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, Politics, Society

Struggling seniors ready to stand up and be counted

Economy, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology

Canada history: Aug 29, 1907 Quebec Bridge tragedy (No.1 of 2)

Health, Politics, Religion, Society

Vaccine debate continues in New Brunswick

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Selling off of Canadian intellectual property increasing

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Tragic Franklin expedition: Remarkable condition of HMS Terror

RCI | Français

Les allergies saisonnières s'aggravent pour les Canadiens des grandes villes

RCI | Español

Sindicalista canadiense explica permiso de trabajo abierto para trabajadores

RCI | 中文

修车的郁闷：丰田车主长时间苦等配件

العربية | RCI

مسألة الإجهاض، عَقِبُ أخيل حزبِ المحافظين الكندي؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Radio-Canada appuie l'idée d'une aide aux médias privésL'équipe québécoise de baseball victime de racisme aux Championnats canadiens à MiramichiWashington veut assouplir les règles d'émission de méthane des pétrolièresDeux sociétés montréalaises épinglées pour avoir illégalement financé des partis fédérauxDes enseignants dénoncent l'application de la loi sur la laïcité à la CSDMPierre Karl Péladeau répond par la critique aux appels à l'aide de certains médiasDeux coroners sonnent l'alarme après 3 décès dans une résidence pour personnes âgéesEffets des pesticides sur la santé : « On veut savoir! »La Ligue midget AAA met son pied à terre en ce qui a trait à la discrimination
2 Montreal companies admit to making $115,000 in illegal donations to Liberals, ConservativesEPA pitches rollback of Obama-era methane emission standardsFuneral today for B.C. teen whose apparent overdose was broadcast on social media10 Democrats set for next debate as several others miss cutHurricane Dorian heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islandsOpposition surging against Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension planSomething's stinky in Paradise: N.L. family gets spewed with sewage as town works on systemFeel like your allergies are getting worse? You're not alone — and climate change could be to blameHow Macron gave Trump — and Trudeau — a lesson in the uses of powerToyota tight-lipped as Canada-wide parts snafu leaves customers fuming