Canada history: Aug 29, 1907 Quebec Bridge tragedy (No.1 of 2)

It was to be, and still is, the longest cantilever bridge in the world but one with a tragic history.

The Quebec Bridge at 987 m (3,238 ft) long spans the St. Lawrence river between the south shore city of Levis and Quebec City. Conceived in the latter years of the 19th century, it would collapse twice, cost dozens of lives, and only be completed almost two decades after it was begun.

The original chief engineer had never worked on such a long cantilever structure and one of the original additional engineers was replaced over his opposition to the calculation submitted by contractors. After the chief engineer of the Department of Railways was demoted and by 1903 American consulting engineer Theodore Cooper was in complete charge.

Apparently the original figures were never properly checked, and Cooper made some design changes without revising the calculations. The dead weight of the centre span was later determined to have exceeded the load bearing capacity of the bridge.

By early 1907 the bridge was nearing completion when a site engineer noted distortions in key structural parts and warned Cooper by letter. The bridge building firm claimed the parts must have been distorted before they were added. The engineer however seeing the distortion increasing as construction continued, went personally to New York City to advise Cooper, who had initially said the problem was minor.

Stop work: order comes too late

With the site engineer’s insistence, on August 29, Cooper telegraphed the bridge company head office telling them to immediately halt all work, but the message seemed not to have reached the construction site in Quebec in time.

Near the end of the afternoon shift that very day, the entire southern half with the added partially built centre section came crashing down in seconds killing 75 of the 86 workers on shift, injuring those not killed.

An inquiry was struck which blamed Cooper and the Phoenix Bridge Company engineer, although both seemed to have escaped jail time.

Disaster number 2

Construction on a reinforced bridge began almost immediately, but the bridge’s tragic legacy was not over. In September 1916 an attempt to lift the centre section into place failed as it fell into the river killing 13 more.

The bridge was finally completed in 1919.

Additional information