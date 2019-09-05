A Surrey, B.C. student uses a cellphone while at school. A Montreal region school has just joined many others in restricting cell phone use in school. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Another school bans cellphones

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 14:15
0 Comments ↓

Share

A school in Montreal has joined a growing list of school which have restricted or outright banned cellphones.

While some have banned them in class, others have gone further and banned use during recreation or lunch on school property.

Teenage students at St Thomas High School in the Pointe Claire suburb of Montreal will now have to turn off their phones and leave them in their school lockers all day.

If caught using the phone for the third time, the device risks being confiscated until a parent can retrieve it at the end of the school day. It could also be confiscated during school hours for three days.

Most parents have reacted favourably to the policy.

The province of Ontario banned cellphone use in schools across the province starting this school year but not immediately, rather starting in November.

Most educators say cellphones in class are a distraction and disturbance and hinder learning. (Shutterstock)

Ontario is the only jurisdiction to announce a province wide restriction.

Elsewhere, restrictions on student use of cellphones has been enacted by individual schools such as Central Middle School and Shoreline Middle School in Victoria British Columbia, or school districts such as the Elk Island district in Alberta.

Late last month the Elk Island district announced that young children in primary school grades can’t use the phones at any time during school. Older students, Grade 7 and up, can only use them during breaks such as during lunch.

In almost all cases, phones can be used in urgent situations, or if the teacher wants to incorporate them into a lesson. The majority of parents are in favour of restrictions on cellphones in class

Additional information

Global News: S Komadina: Aug 30/19: Alberta school district bans cellphones

https://globalnews.ca/news/5838454/alberta-school-division-elk-island-cellphone-ban/

CBC: J Yoon: Sep 4/19: Montreal area school bans phone use on school property

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/saint-thomas-cell-phone-ban-1.5269345

Montreal Gazette: Sep 4/19: School bans student cell phone use on its property

https://montrealgazette.com/news/local-news/west-island-high-school-bans-all-student-cellphone-use-on-its-property

Narcity: Ontario bans student cellphones in all classrooms

https://www.narcity.com/news/ca/on/ontario-cellphone-ban-in-classrooms-made-official-by-ford-for-november-2019

CBC: L Britten: Mar 12/19: B.C won’t follow Ontario ban

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/cellphone-ban-ontario-1.5054099

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Society

Another school bans cellphones

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Screen time may limit children's creativity

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Bernier tempers his criticism of Greta Thunberg

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Court deals setback to Trans Mountain pipeline schedule

RCI | Français

La prochaine carrière de Fernando Fernandez Beltran après le baseball

RCI | Español

Hijxs de refugiados en Canadá toman la posta solidaria de sus padres

RCI | 中文

油菜籽损失小麦补：贸易战夹缝中的加拿大农场主

العربية | RCI

النزاع السوري: أردوغان يهدد الاتحاد الأوروبي بورقة اللاجئين