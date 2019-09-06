The LINK Online, Sept 6,7,8, 2019

Your hosts Terry, Levon, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Canada’s general election looms-issues

Canada will have a federal election on October 21st. The country now is just waiting for the official announcement that the campaign in underway. That must come before September 15th.

It will be an interesting campaign as for the the first time in the country’s history there are now six federal parties running candidates this year.

To learn more of the issues, and how this may play out, Marc spoke with Jordan Press, parliamentary reporter in Ottawa for The Canadian Press newswire service

Hurricane Dorion to hit eastern Canada

The huge hurricane, called Dorion, which caused such destruction in the Bahamas, has moved on to the U.S east coast and hammered the Carolinas.

It is now heading up the coastline towards Nova Scotia, the other maritime provinces and Newfoundland. Although weakening, winds are still expected to be up to 150 km/h accompanied by heavy rains.

Levon spoke with Doug Mercer, senior meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

An urgent call to action to better the condition of Canadian children

Two recent reports from agencies concerned with the well-being of children both separately came up with similar conclusions. All is not well for Canadian children.

In addition to an unacceptably high level of poverty, water quality issues, depression and anxiety about the future. Canada has a high level of youth suicide, especially so among indigenous youth. In fact, Canada was listed as 25th out of 41 developed countries in terms of child well-being

Terry spoke to Sara Austin, CEO of Children First Canada