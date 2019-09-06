L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery (RCI Facebook)

The LINK Online, Sept 6,7,8, 2019

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 12:50
Last Updated: Friday, September 6, 2019 15:56
Your hosts Terry, Levon, and Marc  (video of show at bottom)

Canada’s general election looms-issues

Federal party leaders – including, from left, the Greens’ Elizabeth May, Conservative Andrew Scheer, Liberal Justin Trudeau and New Democrat Jagmeet Singh – face an electorate anxious about the cost of living and concerned about the environment, Honesty in the federal government has also become a concern. Not shown is Maxime Bernier, leader of the right leaning People’s Party of Canada formed only late last year, and the Bloc Quebecois, a separatist party that runs candidates only in Quebec. (CP-AP)

Canada will have a federal election on October 21st. The country now is just waiting for the official announcement that the campaign in underway. That must come before September 15th.

It will be an interesting campaign as for the the first time in the country’s history there are now six federal parties running candidates this year.

To learn more of the issues, and how this may play out, Marc spoke with Jordan Press, parliamentary reporter in Ottawa for The Canadian Press newswire service

Hurricane Dorion to hit eastern Canada

Crews with the Charleston Fire Department clear a fallen tree during Hurricane Dorian in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., Sept. 5, 2019. The storm is expected to barrel into Atlantic Canada on Saturday. (Randall Hill/REUTERS)

The huge hurricane, called Dorion, which caused such destruction in the Bahamas, has moved on to the U.S east coast and hammered the Carolinas.

It is now heading up the coastline towards Nova Scotia, the other maritime provinces and Newfoundland. Although weakening, winds are still expected to be up to 150 km/h accompanied by heavy rains.

Levon spoke with Doug Mercer, senior meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

An urgent call to action to better the condition of Canadian children

A new report by Children First Canada found that one in five children in Canada had seriously considered suicide in the past year with girls two times more likely to consider it than boys. And according to Indigenous Services Canada, suicide rates were seven times higher for First Nations youth than for non-Aborginal youth. The rate among Inuit youth was 11 times the national average, among the highest in the world. (Mary-Catherine McIntosh/CBC)

Two recent reports from agencies concerned with the well-being of children both separately came up with similar conclusions. All is not well for Canadian children.

In addition to an unacceptably high level of poverty, water quality issues, depression and anxiety about the future. Canada has a high level of youth suicide, especially so among indigenous youth. In fact, Canada was listed as 25th out of 41 developed countries in terms of child well-being

Terry spoke to Sara Austin, CEO of Children First Canada

