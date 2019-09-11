Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau talks to media at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept.11, 2019. Trudeau has emerged from Rideau Hall after visiting the Governor General and asking her to dissolve Parliament to begin the formal federal election campaign. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Justin Trudeau launches the 2019 federal election campaign

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 12:41
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 13:53
0 Comments ↓

Share

With the opposition Conservatives breathing down his neck and lingering questions about his handling of a criminal case against Canadian engineering giant SNC-Lavalin, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched a federal election campaign Wednesday, asking Canadians to give his Liberal Party another four years in power.

Trudeau visited Governor-General Julie Payette at her official residence at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Wednesday morning to ask The Queen’s representative in Canada to dissolve Parliament, setting the stage for Canada’s 43rd general election on October 21.

The 40-day campaign will be nearly twice shorter than the marathon 78-day race that brought the Trudeau Liberals to power in 2015.

The Liberals who are virtually tied with the Conservatives in most polls are facing a tough battle despite the booming economy and low unemployment levels not seen in decades.

Trudeau listed his government’s accomplishments ranging from “dramatic” drop in poverty levels in Canada, low unemployment, tax cuts for the middle class, improved pension plans for the seniors, renegotiating a crucial trade agreement with the U.S. and Mexico, efforts to fight climate change and reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous communities.

“We’ve done a lot together these past four years, but the truth is, we’re just getting started,” Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “So Canadians have an important choice to make: will we go back to the failed policies of the past, or will we continue to move forward?”

Trudeau lost moral authority, says Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer talks with reporters prior to boarding his campaign plane in Ottawa on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

However, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Trudeau has “lost the moral authority to govern” over this government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the criminal case over alleged bribes paid by the engineering company to secure construction contracts in Moammar Gadhafi’s Libya.

On Tuesday evening The Globe and Mail newspaper reported that a police probe into potential obstruction of justice in the SNC-Lavalin affair has been hindered because the federal government won’t lift cabinet confidentiality for all witnesses.

Last month, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion found Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by trying to pressure former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to overrule a decision by the director of public prosecutions to deny a deferred prosecution agreement to the Montreal-based company, which faces corruption charges over its dealings in Libya.

SNC-Lavalin is accused of paying $47.7 million in bribes to public officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011. SNC-Lavalin, its construction division and a subsidiary also face one charge each of fraud and corruption for allegedly defrauding various Libyan organizations of $129.8 million.

The company says it intends to vigorously challenge the charges and plead not guilty.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Rideau Hall to meet with Governor General Julie Payette in Ottawa on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

On Wednesday, Trudeau denied reports that his government is hindering the probe by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Canada’s national police force, into potential obstruction of justice by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We gave out the largest and most expansive waiver of cabinet confidence in Canada’s history,” Trudeau said.

“We respect the decisions made by our professional public servants. We respect the decisions made by the clerk.”

A Liberal campaign spokesperson said that, as of today, the national police force has not contacted any current or former PMO staff for documents or interviews related to the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The prime minister also side-stepped questions about whether he thinks he made any personal mistakes in the affair.

“My job as prime minister is to be there to stand up for and defend Canadians’ jobs,” Trudeau said.

Fight for the left-of-centre voters

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh answeres media questions as his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu looks on at his campaign launch in London, Ont., Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh said his left-of-centre party will stand up for ordinary Canadians.

“What I’m hearing from people is that they’re done with governments that seem to prioritize making it easier for the very rich and harder for them,” Singh said while kicking off his first campaign as party leader in London, Ontario.

“I’m confident people will see in us champions who want to put them at the centre and heart of everything we do.”

But the NDP is also facing a growing challenge from the Green Party of Canada as it struggles to retain its positions.

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May speaks in Toronto prior to a fireside chat about the climate, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Cole Burston/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May launched her campaign in British Columbia where she hopes to build on the party’s momentum and propel the Greens ahead of the NDP as the third largest party in the House of Commons.

Building up a new party and reanimating an old one

The upstart People’s Party of Canada, led by former Conservative leadership hopeful Maxime Bernier, hopes to capitalize on the populist sentiment that has been bubbling below the surface across Canada and was instrumental in bringing to power President Donald Trump south of the border in the United States.

Maxime Bernier, Leader of the People’s Party of Canada, waves to supporters at the launch of his campaign, Sunday, August 25, 2019 in Sainte-Marie Que. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Political analysts expect the separatist Bloc Quebecois party, which presents candidates only in the province of Quebec, to try to stage a political comeback and prove that talk of their demise is premature.

With files from CBC News

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Toronto puts the brakes on e-scooters

Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Politics

Political leaders debates: Importance and ability to sway voters

RCI | Français

"Comment je suis devenu musulman" : une réflexion sur notre rapport à l’autre

RCI | Español

Cómo hacer para que los jóvenes se interesen a la política

RCI | 中文

加拿大联邦大选第一天：六大政党以及领袖状态如何？

العربية | RCI

ما هي استراتيجية ترودو للفوز بالسلطة مرةً ثانية على التوالي، وبحكومة أكثرية؟