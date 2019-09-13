Only dentists are allowed to treat their spouses in Ontario. (Photo: Yingpis Kalayom / Unsplash)

Dental hygienist deemed “sexual abuser” loses license for treating his wife

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 16:59
1 Comment ↓

Share

An Ontario dental hygienist has lost his license after treating his wife because provincial law prohibits any sexual contact between health professionals and patients.

Alexandru Tanase lost his request to have the punishment overturned, as Ontario’s Divisional Court upheld the sanction, even though regulatory authorities had proposed to allow hygienists to treat spouses.

The proposed legislation had been approved by the College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario in September 2015, but the legislator never adopted the policy.

On the other hand, dentists are allowed by law to treat their spouses.

The province adopted the zero tolerance policy in 1993 to protect patients from exploitation. Consent is not relevant.

“There is no other case of any dental hygienist anywhere in Canada who has been found guilty of sexual abuse for treating his wife,” the court said in its ruling. “It is indeed unfortunate that the (discipline committee) elected to proceed with the complaint.”

It all started with a complaint from a colleague to the College of Dental Hygienists of Ontario. He filed his lawsuit after seeing a Facebook message in June 2016 from Tanase’s grateful wife about the care her husband had provided for her.

The accused appealed to the courts, arguing the law violated his constitutional rights.

The court said the dental hygienist posed no danger to the public, and the sex with his wife was clearly consensual.

Nevertheless, under existing regulations, the panel could not support Tanase’s application and ruled that revoking his licence as a “sexual abuser” and ” stigmas” for posting details of his discipline on the college’s public website was constitutional and did not amount to cruel or unusual punishment.

Unless and until the Ontario government approves the regulation put forward by the College of Dental Hygienists to enact a spousal exemption, the mandatory revocation and ancillary relief imposed by the discipline committee as they pertain to spouses must be upheld.Ontario's Divisional Court

With files from The Canadian Press.

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Dental hygienist deemed “sexual abuser” loses license for treating his wife
  1. Avatar Grant Nixon says:
    Friday, September 13, 2019 at 21:04

    Idiotic decision! The ‘Panel’ had every opportunity to make a proper ruling and to set a new precedent, striking down the law in the case of spouses. Clearly, the rule is discriminatory against hygienists when it does not apply to dentists. I am appalled by their sheer stupidity. This decision must not stand!

    Reply
﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study shows Canadians tend to be polarised, but not because of social media

L-R: Marie-Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Arts and Entertainment, International

Canadian Olympic star hopes to compete with U.S team

RCI | Français

L’érosion des berges s’intensifie dans l'est du Canada

RCI | Español

Fallo en tratamientos contra el cáncer: Big Data podria revela posibles motivos

RCI | 中文

加拿大联邦大选：候选人必须有一个经得起检验的过去

العربية | RCI

مسيرة في مونتريال لدعم أطفال لبنان من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة