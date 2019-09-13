The LINK Online Sept. 13, 14, 15, 2019

Your hosts, Levon, Mathiew, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Expert warns of possible Russian disinformation campaign in Canada’s election

Canada’s election has officially been launched and the political parties are busy trying to get their respective messages, platforms, promises and policies out to voters.

But a Russian specialist in information warfare at the University of Calgary is warning that Canadian authorities and citizens should be wary of a possible campaign of disinformation emanating from the Kremlin

Levon spoke with Sergey Sukhankin the author of the study

Canadian newspapers struggling in the face of the internet giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon etc.

Canadian newspapers say they’re being faced with a triple whammy that seriously compromises their survival. Unlike Canadian news operations, the U.S based internet giants don’t pay any taxes in the many foreign countries where they are available, like Canada. They also take their content from Canadian (and other) news operations with little or no compensation but make their own advertising profits from visitors to their sites. They also siphon off advertisers and the ad revenue from the newspapers.

Print news may not have much of a future.

Marc spoke to Lucinda Chodan, a senior editor with the national newspaper chain, Post Media, and editor-in-chief of the Montreal Gazette newspaper.

Art exhibition highlights history of slave trade in Newfoundland

It’s a little known fact that the then British colony of Newfoundland contributed to the slave trade.

That contribution consisted of building several sailing ships used in the trade. A new art installation currently in the Newfoundland capital of St.John’s informs and explores this chapter in the now Canadian province’s history.

Matthew spoke to Toronto artist and academic Camille Turner about her exhibition at the Bonavista Biennale in St. John’s, Newfoundland.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Images of the week