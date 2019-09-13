Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, centre, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh take part during the Maclean's/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Trudeau skips first debate, draws fire from other party leaders

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 13:22
0 Comments ↓

Share

A strategic move by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to skip the first debate of the election campaign drew fire from his opponents, who accused him Thursday of being afraid to defend what they described as his abysmal record.

That was pretty much the only thing Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, New Democratic Party (NDP) Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May agreed on throughout the almost two-hour Maclean’s/Citytv federal leaders’ debate.

“I think I’ve found some consensus. I think we can all agree that Justin Trudeau is afraid of his record and that’s why he’s not here tonight. He has made life more expensive and mismanaged the economy,” said Scheer.

While Scheer predictably kept his sights zeroed in on Trudeau, some of the sharpest exchanges of the evening were between Singh and May, who are both competing for the left-of-centre votes and are neck-in-neck in most polls.

The party leaders sparred on a number of topics, including budget deficits, taxes, pharmacare, Indigenous issues and foreign policy.

China policy debated

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during the Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The party leaders were asked by debate moderator, Maclean’s columnist Paul Wells, how they would deal with China. Ottawa and Beijing are in the midst of a deep diplomatic row over Canada’s arrest upon U.S. request of a top Chinese telecom executive and China’s arrest of two Canadians.

Singh said he would abandon hope of a free trade deal with China and focus on fair trade that ensures Chinese workers and standards are on a par with Canada.

May said Canada’s relationship with China is imperilled by “some rather large forces that are outside of our control.”

She said Canada is caught between a geopolitical and trade fight between two superpowers with U.S. President Donald Trump “poking China with a stick.”

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May speaks during the Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

As much as she is concerned with China stopping imports of Canadian canola and pork, the federal government’s the No. 1 concern must be the safety of Canadians, she said.

“Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor should be our concern right now,” May said referring to the two Canadians detained by China. “Not trade, not anything else.”

Scheer agreed with May that Kovrig and Spavor, who have been accused of spying by China and have been in Chinese custody since December, should be a top priority.

He also said there are ways the Canadian government could express its displeasure with China, including withdrawal of Canadian funding from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Scheer dodged several questions from Wells about whether he still supports Brexit.

Dealing with Russia and the U.S.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks during the Maclean’s/Citytv National Leaders Debate in Toronto on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The discussion then shifted to relations with Russia and Ukraine. Scheer said he was proud to be banned from entering Russia and would, as prime minister, continue to stand up for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

May reminded the leaders that Chrystia Freeland, the Liberal foreign affairs minister, is also banned from the country. She said Scheer’s foreign policy positions mimic those of Trump.

“I looked at your policies on foreign policy today, Andrew, and I realized if anyone wants to know where you stand, just figure out what Trump wants,” she said.

“You will do what Trump wants. He might as well be the ventriloquist and you are Charlie McCarthy,” May added, referring to the doll character in a popular act by American actor, comedian and radio performer Edgar John Bergen.

Scheer dismissed the accusation as false and said that while Canada has to increase funding to its military, he is fully committed to NATO.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study shows Canadians tend to be polarised, but not because of social media

L-R: Marie-Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Arts and Entertainment, International

Canadian Olympic star hopes to compete with U.S team

RCI | Français

L’érosion des berges s’intensifie dans l'est du Canada

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 13, 14 y 15 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大联邦大选：候选人必须有一个经得起检验的过去

تأسس المركز الثقافي الجزائري في مونتريال في أبريل نيسان 1999 - Photo : Centre Culturel Algérienالعربية | RCI

المركز الثقافي الجزائري في مونتريال يحتفل بالذكرى الـ20 لتأسيسه