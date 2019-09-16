Various party election signs in Toronto in the 2015 election. So far, a few candidates from the various parties have either been removed or have pulled out over a variety of alleged or perceived indiscretions. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim-CP)

Vetting political candidates

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 12:58
0 Comments ↓

Share

In recent years, several political hopefuls have had their plans cut short, often due to old social media posts. These often espouse positions or opinions expressed as private citizens, but which are deemed as being racist, sexist, politically extreme, or other views no longer acceptable in today’s world.

Political parties try to check their candidates for suitability, but sometimes, the opposition finds things, the candidates party does not.

So far in Canada’s election, there have already been a handful of cases where candidates have had to withdraw.

Peter Graef is a professor of political science at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario

Vetting process of political candidates

The problem for a political party, especially during an election campaign, is that the party message, their platform and proposals get derailed by the  “scandal” of an improper social media post, or having associated with someone generally deemed socially unacceptable, such as a former criminal or having extreme views.

In this first week, there have been candidates kicked out, or who have withdrawn for a variety of reasons in order to avoid alleged disruption to the party. In other cases some candidate’s old postings, associations, or statements have resulted in harsh questions directed at the party leaders from the press and from the public during speeches.

It is the scandal or incident that gets the news and later corrections or clarifications get little attention as the news cycle moves on

Professor Graef notes that with several hundred candidates for each party, the internal investigation- vetting- of a candidates is a long and complicated process, especially if the candidate forgets or deliberately avoids revealing all social media accounts and past associations, and opinions.

Graef points out that each party also has another group who’s job it is to seek out such things to be used against their rivals.

He says out that political parties spend an enormous amount of money for each day of campaigning, and it becomes a wasted effort if the focus of an event is not on the party platform but rather some apparent or alleged unacceptable action from a candidate.

Replacing a candidate at a last minute can also be damaging to the chances for a party in a particular riding.

In Canada, the second week of intense campaigning has just begun leading up to the vote on October 21.

Share
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Religion

Quebec rules for safety over turbans, religious beliefs

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study shows Canadians tend to be polarised, but not because of social media

L-R: Marie-Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
RCI | Français

Les camions autonomes arriveront plus vite que les autos sans conducteur

RCI | Español

UNICEF da la palabra a los niños canadienses, un informe preocupante

RCI | 中文

CBC：加拿大工签移民作假问题严重

العربية | RCI

تطبيقات تشارك معلومات حميمة حول مستخدميها مع فيسبوك