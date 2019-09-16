The Port of Montreal requires aall workers on its property to wear safety hard hats. This was challenged by three Sikh truck drivers in a court case begun in 2006.(Graham Hughes-CP)

Quebec rules for safety over turbans, religious beliefs

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 11:03
0 Comments ↓

Share

After years of litigation that began in 2006, the highest court in the province of Quebec has ruled workplace safety comes before religious beliefs.

The ruling concerns Sikh truckdrivers who had challenged a requirement to wear safety helmets when leaving their trucks during loading and unloading in the Port of Montreal. The Port also requires hardhats for all workers on its property. The requirement had been instituted by three private trucking companies which said it was the law.

The court ruled that Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms did not apply as it was a private company policy, not a requirement by the state. It also ruled that Quebec’s Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms did apply but the temporary infringement was justified by the helmet’s safety benefits.

A ruling involving religious rights of Sikhs was handed down this week by the Quebec Court of Appeal. It said safety was more important than a temporary imposition on their religious rights and freedoms (Charles Contant-CBC)

In west coast British Columbia, a similar case in 2006 also failed and Sikh longshorement were assigned to areas where a hard hat was not mandatory. In 2008 at a B.C mill, two wokers who challenged the requirement were reassigned to a less dangerous part of the mill.

In Canada, Sikhs can were turbans in the military, the national police agency Royal Canadian Mounted police, and are exempt from motorcycle helmet laws in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta Manitoba, and as of late last year, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario.

Quoted in the CBC, Raynald Marchand, general manager of programs at the Canada Safety Council, said

“The main implication is that we’re going to get people who will get hurt,” he said. “There’s no question that if they do fall, (a turban) will not provide the protection that a helmet would provide.”

In Germany, a court ruled this year that Sikhs should not be exempt from motorcycle helmet laws,

In the U.K however, Sikhs are exempt from safety hard hats, and motorcycle helmet laws, except for hazardous emergency situations such as firefighters entering burning buildings or other occupations where risk determines head protection is deemed essential.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, Health, International, Religion
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Religion

Quebec rules for safety over turbans, religious beliefs

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study shows Canadians tend to be polarised, but not because of social media

L-R: Marie-Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
RCI | Français

Les camions autonomes arriveront plus vite que les autos sans conducteur

RCI | Español

UNICEF da la palabra a los niños canadienses, un informe preocupante

RCI | 中文

CBC：加拿大工签移民作假问题严重

العربية | RCI

تطبيقات تشارك معلومات حميمة حول مستخدميها مع فيسبوك