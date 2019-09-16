Quebec rules for safety over turbans, religious beliefs

After years of litigation that began in 2006, the highest court in the province of Quebec has ruled workplace safety comes before religious beliefs.

The ruling concerns Sikh truckdrivers who had challenged a requirement to wear safety helmets when leaving their trucks during loading and unloading in the Port of Montreal. The Port also requires hardhats for all workers on its property. The requirement had been instituted by three private trucking companies which said it was the law.

The court ruled that Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms did not apply as it was a private company policy, not a requirement by the state. It also ruled that Quebec’s Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms did apply but the temporary infringement was justified by the helmet’s safety benefits.

In west coast British Columbia, a similar case in 2006 also failed and Sikh longshorement were assigned to areas where a hard hat was not mandatory. In 2008 at a B.C mill, two wokers who challenged the requirement were reassigned to a less dangerous part of the mill.

In Canada, Sikhs can were turbans in the military, the national police agency Royal Canadian Mounted police, and are exempt from motorcycle helmet laws in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta Manitoba, and as of late last year, Canada’s most populous province, Ontario.

Quoted in the CBC, Raynald Marchand, general manager of programs at the Canada Safety Council, said

“The main implication is that we’re going to get people who will get hurt,” he said. “There’s no question that if they do fall, (a turban) will not provide the protection that a helmet would provide.”

In Germany, a court ruled this year that Sikhs should not be exempt from motorcycle helmet laws,

In the U.K however, Sikhs are exempt from safety hard hats, and motorcycle helmet laws, except for hazardous emergency situations such as firefighters entering burning buildings or other occupations where risk determines head protection is deemed essential.

Additional information-sources