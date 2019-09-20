Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami talks with reporters at the first ministers meeting in Montreal on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

National Inuit organization outlines priorities for 2019 election

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 15:10
0 Comments ↓

Share

Social infrastructure to deal with the mental health crisis affecting Inuit communities, housing, renewable energy and climate action, a partnership with the Crown and sustainable economic development of Canada’s Arctic regions are among the priorities for federal parties unveiled Friday by the national Inuit organization ahead of the Oct. 21 election .

The economic and social development of Inuit Nunangat – the Inuit homeland that encompasses nearly one third of Canada’s landmass and its entire Arctic coastline – is a nation building exercise comparable in scale to the development of the trans-Canadian railway that connected Western and Eastern Canada in the late 19th century, said in a statement Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK).

“Inuit Nunangat is synonymous with the term ‘Arctic’, and its future should be central to the platform of every national party in this election at a time of surging international interest and activity in our homeland,” the Inuit organization said in a statement as it released ITK Priorities for Election 2019.

“Long-standing challenges such as the infrastructure gap between Inuit Nunangat and the rest of Canada are impediments to the prosperity of Inuit and the sustainability of the region.”

Relationship-building and systemic change

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks with Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami as they participate in the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee Leaders Meeting in Ottawa on March 29, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The majority of Canada’s Inuit live in the 51 communities of Inuit Nunangat, which includes the Inuvialuit Settlement Region in the Northwest Territories, the territory of Nunavut, Nunavik in Northern Quebec, and Nunatsiavut in Northern Labrador.

“ITK calls on all parties to commit to implementing an Inuit Nunangat policy throughout government, to ensure that Inuit are able to access and benefit from policies, programs and initiatives that are intended to benefit our people,” said in a statement ITK president Natan Obed.

“Relationship-building and bringing about systemic change within the machinery of government are key to creating social and economic equity for Inuit, as well as for ensuring that federal investments in Inuit Nunangat are efficient and impactful in advancing nation building,” he added.

Addressing inequality

Inuit hunters go out in their boat as the sun prepares to set in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Friday, August 21, 2009. (Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Inuit Nunangat remains the least developed geographic region in Canada. Inuit experience extreme inequality compared to other Canadians, and to other Canadians in Inuit Nunangat, Obed said.

Addressing social and economic inequity, both between Inuit Nunangat and within Inuit Nunangat itself, is a necessary pre-condition to the development of a healthy, resilient and secure Inuit Nunangat, he said.

“One-third of Inuit are under the age of 14, meaning policy interventions that target health, education and social development will have a disproportionately beneficial impact in Inuit Nunangat compared to other regions within Canada,” the ITK statement said.

“As a result, Canadian policy should commit to ambitious investments throughout Inuit Nunangat, with the goal of eliminating infrastructure gaps and social and economic inequities throughout the region.”

Many of the priorities identified by ITK have been identified in the long-awaited Arctic and Northern Policy Framework, which the Liberal government released on Sept. 10, just a day before calling the federal election.

However, the policy to which the ITK contributed a chapter, has been criticized by exerts as lacking specifics.

Share
Categories: Indigenous, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Link hosts L-R: Marie Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Mistubishi Aircraft to create new centre in Montreal

RCI | Français

Le dossier des langues officielles à l’heure des élections fédérales

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 20, 21 y 22 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

列侬、小野洋子“床上为和平”活动50周年：蒙特利尔艺术家Pony致敬

العربية | RCI

حديث مع مرشح الحزب الأخضر الكندي في إحدى دوائر منطقة مونتريال ساري ماضي