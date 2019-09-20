Canadian architects create a new declaration to commit to fighting the climate crisis (Photo: Sergey Zolkin / Unsplash)

Canadian architects commit to fighting climate change with new declaration

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 20, 2019 17:22
Last Updated: Friday, September 20, 2019 17:23
0 Comments ↓

Share

As students take to the streets around the world to demand action on climate change, Canadian architects are also engaged in the fight against this global issue.

Today, the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada’s (RAIC) Committee on Regenerative Environments is calling on Canadian architectural and design firms to commit to combating the climate crisis by signing a new Canadian Architects Declare pledge.

Architects all over the world support students in the Global Climate Strikes, some even take part in them or let their employees do so.

These demonstrations come ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit in New York next week.

In Canada, a nationwide demonstration is scheduled for September 27, during which students and adults will go on strike to demand climate action. Young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will be in Montreal to participate in the march.

To understand what the declaration, titled Canadian Architectural Professionals Declare Climate and Biodiversity Emergency and Commit to Urgent and Sustained Action, meant, we spoke to Mona Lemoine, MRAIC, chair of the committee and an architect based in Vancouver, BC.

(Photo: Mona Lemoine)

Concrete actions to be taken

As Lemoine explains, architects have a real power of change in the face of climate change. I asked her what they can concretely do: 

An example of sustainable project: the VanDusen Botanical Garden Visitor Centre in Vancouver (Photo: Nic Lehoux / Courtesy: Perkins and Will)

Lemoine’s firm already is already working on sustainable projects such as the VanDusen Botanical Garden Visitor Centre in Vancouver. 

The declaration also gives specifications as to the actions architects can take and should take if they sign this declaration, including:

  • Design for holistic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
  • Advocate for investments in a rapid transition to resilient climate-positive alternatives.
  • Eliminate waste and harm and support a quick transition to circular economies.
  • Design for holistic health, resilience, and regeneration; respecting the rights and wisdom of Indigenous Peoples.
  • Adopt regenerative design principles and practices to design and develop projects and environments that go beyond the standard of net zero in use.
  • Advocate for the rapid systemic changes required to address the climate and ecological health crises, as well as the policies, funding priorities, and implementation frameworks that support them.

“Our interconnected crises of climate breakdown, ecological degradation, and societal inequity are the most serious issues of our time,” says the Canadian statement.

WATCH – Project consisting of a mixed-use transit-oriented development in Vancouver by Marine Gateway (Courtesy: Perkins and Will).

The design, construction, and operation of our built environment accounts for nearly 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions, and pervasively impacts our societies and the health of the living systems that sustain us.Canadian Architectural Professionals Declare Climate and Biodiversity Emergency and Commit to Urgent and Sustained Action

This idea of creating a Canadian declaration for architects is the first of its kind, as Mona Lemoine explained to me:

Interior of the VanDusen Botanical Garden Visitor Centre (Photo: Nic Lehoux / Courtesy: Perkins and Will)

RAIC’s committee encourages architects, designers, but also architectural firms to sign the declaration.

If you are interested, you can go to ca.architectsdeclare.com. There you can register your practice or your organisation.

Share
Categories: Environment, International
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Link hosts L-R: Marie Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
RCI | Français

Le dossier des langues officielles à l’heure des élections fédérales

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 20, 21 y 22 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年9月20-22日）

قريةُ مون ترامبلان السياحية بأبهى حللها في فصل الخريف/حقوق الصورة:Station Mont Tremblantالعربية | RCI

فصل الألف لون ولون بدأ في مون ترامبلان