Waseem Ramli (right) pictured with Syrian President Bashir al-Assad. The Montreal-based businessman has been approved by officials at Global Affairs Canada to become Syria's honorary consul in Montreal. (Waseem Ramli/Facebook)

Freeland revokes approval of Assad-friendly Syrian honorary consul

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:17
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:18
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada is revoking its approval of an “unapologetic supporter” of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as that country’s honorary consul in Montreal, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Wednesday.

A day after she said she was “shocked” by her own department’s decision to approve the candidacy of Waseem Ramli, Freeland said she’s revoked the diplomatic status granted to the Montreal-based entrepreneur by Global Affairs officials, meaning he will not be allowed to carry out any consular functions in Canada.

Freeland said she’ll launch a review into the appointment first reported by Maclean’s magazine.

“No one who shares Mr. Ramli’s views should have ever been approved by Global Affairs Canada to serve in this capacity. Upon review of the department’s decision, I have instructed officials to immediately revoke his status,” Freeland said in the written statement.

“I would like to express my deep regret over the difficult situation this nomination has posed for many Syrians living in Canada, including the many brave White Helmets and other refugees who now call our country home and may be feeling fearful and distressed.”

Ramli was nominated by Damascus earlier this summer and approved last month by Global Affairs Canada.

As honorary consul, Ramli would have exerted control over the affairs of the Syrian diaspora in eastern Canada and in much of the United States. Maclean’s said Ottawa’s confirmation of Ramli to the post sparked fear and concern within the Syrian community in Montreal.

Waseem Ramli (left) pictured with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a Liberal fundraiser in June of 2019. (Waseem Ramli/Facebook)

In an interview with Maclean’s, Ramli described the White Helmets, a volunteer group of first responders and war crime monitors that enjoys the support of the federal government, as a “terrorist organization” that supports Al-Qaeda.

Canada severed diplomatic ties with Damascus in May of 2012 by expelling Syrian career diplomats from the embassy in Ottawa and the consulate in Toronto in a coordinated action with several Western nations.

However, the Conservative government of the day decided to allow two honorary consul positions – one in Montreal and another in Vancouver – to provide certain consular services to Syrian-Canadians.

“We will continue to look for ways to ensure that basic consular and visa services can be provided to Syrians in Canada,” Freeland said in her statement, without elaborating how that can be achieved given that the candidacy of any honorary consul would have to be submitted by Syrian authorities.

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Act now, not 'soon': IPCC report on oceans, cryosphere and climate change

Economy, Environment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Are torrential rains battering Canada a sign of more to come?

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Politics, Society

Twitter dispute between activists and Environment Canada lands gently

RCI | Français

Décrochage scolaire au Québec : révélateur d’un système d'éducation défaillant?

RCI | Español

Proyecto socio-económico de Humanidad e Inclusión en Bolivia

RCI | 中文

大选攻防战：从党领袖的行踪看各党的战术

العربية | RCI

حوار مع مرشح "البديل التونسي" للانتخابات التشريعية الدكتور شهاب شرشور