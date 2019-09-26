First Nations clean water teen activist will address UN on Saturday

The two have never met.

One is from Stockholm, the other from a First Nation in Ontario.

Greta Thunberg and Autumn Peltier.

Spiritual sisters-in-arms, both share a stunning beauty and determination to save their future and the planet.

On Friday, Thunberg, 16, will be in Montreal leading a demonstration.

On Saturday, Peltier will be in New York, speaking to the UN Climate Action Summit.

Barely five-foot-tall, Peltier, who turns 15 this week, has been advocating for clean water, along with her elders, since she was eight.

Peltier lives on Anishinawbe Territory on Manitoulin Island in northern Ontario and, is following the the footsteps of her great aunt, Josephine Mandamin, a passionate advocate for the protection of the Great Lakes.

When Mandamin died in February at 77, Peltier assumed her great aunt’s position as chief water commissioner of the Anishinabek Nation.

In March of last year, she addressed the UN General Assembly on world water day and was part of the UN’s launch of the International Decade for Action on Water for Sustainable Development.

“Where I come from, I’m fortunate that I can still drink the water from the lake but sometimes I question it,” she told the Assembly.

“Not far from where I live, there are communities that have lived through boil-water advisories.

“I ask myself: ‘Why is it this way? Why in my province? Why in my country?'”

(Currently, 56 long-term drinking water advisories are in effect in Canada.

Eighty-seven other 87 advisories have been lifted since 2015.

The Liberal government has promised to end all long-term water advisories on reserves by March 2021.)

On Saturday, Peltier told CTV, she will focus less on what’s going on and more on what actions need to be taken.

Among other things, Peltier has been nominated for the International Children’s Peace Prize by the David Suzuki Foundation, but she limits her speaking engagements to one a month so she can focus on school.

“I do not do this work for media or award recognition. I do it for all my people and the environment,” she says.

“It is a challenge sometimes, but on the other side, there is work that needs to be done.

“I’m doing it for my auntie Josephine too.”

With files from CBC, CTV, CP, Anishinabek News.ca