Actress and Miss Universe Ashley Callingbull is one of the celebrities making a video appeal to boost voter participation. (VoteParty.ca)

‘Make a vote date’ to boost turnout, urge celebrities

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 1, 2019 13:15
0 Comments ↓

Share

Several celebrities are exhorting Canadians to make a vote date to encourage non-voters to cast their ballots. It’s a unique initiative launched by the non-profit VoteParty.ca.

The message is in a series of videos that will be shown in Cineplex movie theatres across the country between October 4 and 17, 2019. They target a potential 1.5 million viewers, particularly the young who are less likely to vote.

“The hope is that you’ll have three people, young people watching a movie and one of them is a voter and they turn to the other two and say ‘do you vote’ and they say ‘no’ and (the voter says) ‘okay, I’ll help you. Let’s go on a vote date.’ So that’s the idea, is to provoke this conversation of people asking each other whether they vote and when a voter finds a non-voter, helping them vote,” says Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Education Network and co-ordinator of VoteParty.ca.

The video exhorts moviegoers to make a date to help non-voters cast a ballot. (VoteParty.ca)

Young less likely to vote for many reasons

The turnout for young voters was seven per cent but went up to 12 per cent in the 2015 federal election which was won by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. VoteParty.ca takes some of the credit having run a campaign to boost turnout then. 

That youth turnout was still lower than the 68 per cent general turnout. “Really it’s just because they (young voters) don’t have experience paying taxes, they don’t have kids in school, they don’t really realize how many different things that governments decide that determine how you live your life,” says Conacher. “Once they realize that as they get older they start to vote more.”

‘If you don’t show up…politicians really don’t care’

General voter turnout is still lower than the 75 to 80 per cent that it was 25 years ago. Conacher says there may be several reasons. Sometimes people live in a riding with one strong candidate and they feel their own vote will not make a difference. But he notes that in the 2011 election, nine politicians won by fewer than 500 votes and another 19 candidates only won by 500-1,000 votes. “And a lot of those were surprises because swings happen,” he says. 

For those who say their votes have not made a difference in the past, Conacher counters, “If you don’t show up and vote, politicians really don’t care about your concerns because that’s how they get their jobs or lose their jobs. They care much more about voters than people who don’t vote.”

Duff Conacher talks about the national campaign to get more people, especially the young to vote.

Duff Conacher talks about the national campaign to get more people, especially the young to vote.

Video from VoteParty.ca

Share
Categories: Politics, Society
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Politics

CETA trade deal: Advantage Europe

RCI | Français

Mon équipe est multicolore, mais je suis daltonien

RCI | Español

Aumento histórico de la población canadiense gracias a la inmigración

RCI | 中文

检方批驳孟晚舟律师胡搅蛮缠

العربية | RCI

اكتفاء كندا الذاتي من النفط ممكنٌ نظرياً لكنه بالغ الصعوبة عملياً