Survey reveals who’s more likely to use a condom

As the rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) increase across Canada, a condom-maker and a non-profit organization commissioned a study on the use of condoms among university students.

In a news release, Trojan notes that the main reason students do not use a condom is because they are using another form of birth control. It goes on to note that using condoms is the only birth control method that provides protection against pregnancy and STIs.

The survey found that only 25 per cent of women and 28 per cent of men said they always use a condom.

It also showed that 26 per cent of university women reported that they never use a condom, compared to 16 per cent of men.

More than half are not concerned

The survey involved 1,472 students aged 18 to 24 from more than 50 Canadian universities and was designed by researchers at the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada and the University of Guelph, and it was conducted by the polling firm Leger Marketing.

Rates of common STIs are highest among 20 to 24-year-olds. In this group, from 2007 to 2016 the rates of chlamydia rose 49 per cent and gonorrhea rates rose 81 per cent.

Despite that, in 2013 a similar study showed 59 per cent of women and 57 per cent of men said they were “not very” or “not at all concerned” about getting an STI.

In 2019, 65 per cent of women and 50 per cent of men said the same.

Results suggest condom use did not change sexual pleasure

The survey results also suggest condom use did not reduce sexual pleasure or affect whether students had an orgasm during sex.

While 82 per cent of respondents said they were happy or very happy with their sex lives, Trojan says they do need more education on sexual health and the prevention of infection. Trojan works with 10 universities and colleges across Canada to provide condom samples and education materials.

