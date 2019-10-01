University offers extra resources for learning French

Concordia University in Montreal is launching a hub with several tools to help students and other members of its community to succeed in French. While both French and English are official languages in Canada, in the province of Quebec, French is the official language and the one most often used. In Montreal, more than 86 per cent of people speak French.

Those who want to learn the language or hone their skill can access an online hub which offers resources related to classes, tutors, conversation groups, summer intensives and extracurricular activities to develop their skills.

Resources help integrate international students

The initiative was developed in partnership with the Office québécois de la langue française, a public body set up by the provincial government in 1961 to promote the use of French, and with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

Called Réussir en français, the hub is considered by the university to be a critical resource for international students, helping them integrate into Quebec society and culture.

Concordia University video