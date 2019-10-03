Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet , Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, debate moderator Pierre Bruneau, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh posed for a photo at the French-language debate that aired on TVA. (Joel Lemay/Agence QMI)

Four party leaders clash in French-language debate

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019 14:29
0 Comments ↓

Share

Four of the major party leaders squared off Wednesday night in a French-language debate that saw them clash over a wide range of topics from abortion rights, federal finances, climate change and the controversial Quebec secularism law among other things.

The debate, hosted by the private French-language TVA network and Le Journal de Montreal tabloid, was an opportunity for the four leaders to make their case to French-speaking voters in Quebec, particularly those living outside of the major metropolis of Montreal.

The organizers did not invite Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and head of the newly created People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier.

This was Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s first debate and he wasted no time by trying to paint his main rival Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, a devout Catholic, as a man out of step with Quebec’s current secular values.

From the get go, Scheer was pressed by his opponents – Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau – over his personal views on abortion and gay marriage.

Trudeau repeatedly asked the Conservative leader to state clearly what his personal feelings are on these social issues.

“Answer me this — do you believe women have the right to choose? Yes or no,” Trudeau said.

Scheer refused to be drawn into discussion of his personal faith.

“I have always been clear,” Scheer responded. “As a government, we will not reopen this debate.”

The leaders also discussed the controversial Quebec secularism law, known as Bill 21, that bans some public-sector employees such as judges, police officers and teachers from wearing religious symbols in the workplace.

Singh, who wears a turban as an expression of his Sikh faith, sought to counter any suggestion that his personal religion would get in the way of his strong support for secularism.

“I am for the separation between church and state,” said Singh, adding that he supports the rights to abortion, same-sex marriage and medical assistance in dying. “I will defend these rights with all my strength.”

Blanchet was alone in defending the Quebec law, although Trudeau is the only federal leader who has left the door open, however slightly, to challenging it.

This debate, which centred around issues important in Quebec, was the first involving the Bloc Quebecois leader.

Blanchet made an impassioned plea to Quebecers to send more separatist MPs to Ottawa to fight for the province’s interests, while Scheer urged voters not to “waste” their vote on a party that will never form government and instead elect Conservatives to allow them to form the next government.

Scheer was also forced to defend his position over the SNC-Lavalin scandal. The Conservatives have attacked Trudeau for allegedly trying to pressure his former attorney general and justice minister to interfere in the criminal case against the Montreal-based construction and engineering giant, which is facing corruption charges over its dealings in Libya.

Despite a scathing report by the independent ethics commissioner who concluded Trudeau had contravened the Conflict of Interest Act, the Liberal leader has maintained that his only motivation was to prevent job losses at the company.

Blanchet accused Scheer of wanting to “scrap” SNC-Lavalin, which had the Conservative leader on the defensive as he argued the Liberals were wrong in thinking the criminal proceedings threatened Canadian jobs.

The debate also became heated during a discussion about the fight against climate change, when the debate moderator, Pierre Bruneau, noted Trudeau had portrayed himself as a champion of the environment but then bought a pipeline.

Several columnists noted that Blanchet had the best performance of the evening.

But it’s unclear whether the victory in the debates will translate into more votes come election day on Oct. 21.

The next debate – this time in English – is slated for Monday Oct. 7. Radio Canada International will be lifestreaming the debate.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

Share
Categories: Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Atlantic bluefin tuna are corralled by fishing nets off the coast of Barbate, Cadiz province, southern Spain. Two studies by environmental groups say overfishing of the Atlantic continues, in part because quotas are too high. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)
Economy, Environment, International, Society

Where have all the tuna gone?

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Hockey- the human cost of fighting

RCI | Français

L'Événement Carrières : 10 000 emplois à combler en 2 jours

RCI | Español

Cooperación internacional de Canadá ¿qué proponen los partidos políticos?

RCI | 中文

蒙特利尔市举办因纽特人艺术展

العربية | RCI

قراءة في التظاهرات الجديدة للشباب العراقي ضد الفساد الحكومي والبطالة