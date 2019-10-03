Dionne Brand won an award for a novel deemed to be most evocative of Toronto.

Toronto Book Award goes to Dionne Brand

Posted: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Multiple award-winning author Dionne Brand has won the Toronto Book Award for her novel Theory, published by Knopf Canada. This is the 45th year of the Toronto Book Awards which honour books that are evocative of Toronto.

Brand is among Canada’s most celebrated writers having been named to the Order of Canada , winning the 1997 Governor General’s Literary Award for poetry and the 2006 Toronto Book Award among others.

‘Dionne Brand dazzles’

Commenting on the novel Theory, the jury said: “In this novel of ideas, Dionne Brand dazzles with smart, jazz-like storytelling and the utterly engrossing voice of its narrator. Theory delivers a potent dose of meticulous attention to both humour and the seriousness of its subject, so that Toronto comes to each page anew.”

This is the 45th year that city council has bestowed an award on the book that is most evocative of Toronto.

Other finalists were:

Be With: Letters to a Caregiver by Mike Barnes

Reproduction by Ian Williams

The Student by Cary Fagan

This Country of Mine by Didier Leclair

The winner will receive $10,000 and the finalists will get $1,000 each.

