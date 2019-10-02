Beware nasty neighbours, warns realtor

A Toronto real estate agent is warning home buyers to “think past the purchase” and consider potential conflicts with new neighbours. Claude Boiron says that when considering buying a home, people should factor in a relationship with neighbours that could last decades.

One of the most common disputes is said to be around trees. People want to protect them from being cut down or trimmed and can get very angry or emotional about them.

Non-traditional home designs can elicit anger. People can also worry that the construction of large or very tall homes to replace smaller ones will block their views or the sun. People also worry a neighbour’s expansion or addition of a deck may compromise their privacy.

Boiron says that these kinds of conflicts can be very costly and he suggests home buyers do some research before making a purchase.

He suggests that walking a dog is an easy way to make contact with people, begin a chat and ask about the neighbours. He also says people may want to ring the doorbell and talk to neighbours directly to try to resolve any conflicts.