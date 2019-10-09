A funnier side of politics

The show 22 Minutes is one of the best loved comedy shows on Canadian television. A satirical look at society, celebrities, and of course politics and politicians it has been a Canadian hit for more than two decades..

Canada’s election coming in less than two weeks now features an unmatched six political parties vying for votes creating ample opportunities for gaffes, exaggerated statements, and confused leaders debated, and with now six leaders and parties to target, it’s been a field day for the show filled with opportunities for humorous takes on events and comments.

Mark Critch, one of Canada’s great humorists, is host of the show.

From Justin Trudeau in blackface to Andrew Scheer’s dual citizenship the election has been full of surprises…. It has also provided lots of fodder for comedy for the cast of 22 minutes.

Over the almost three decades the show has been running, it has come to have a reputation where politicians expect someone from the show to turn up and “ambush” them, and have for the large part, become willing participants to be the butt of joking comments in the interviews.

Uniquely Canadian?

Critch says the type of political interventions they do are probably unique to Canada and it likely has something to do with a somewhat unique Canadian sense of humour and fair play. While the politicians are the targets of jokes, it’s never done in a such as way as to inflict harm or derision, or to deliberately damage a politician’s reputation.

As Critch says, told the CBC, “They say if fifty per cent of the people are mad at you part of the time, and then the other half is mad at you the other part of the time then you’re doing something right”.

