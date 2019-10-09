Springboks player Frans Malherbe makes the 10th try for S.Africa towards their humiliating defeat of Canada yesterday. Canada is now 0 for 3 with its last chance for a win this weekend against Namibia. (Adam Pretty-Getty Images via Radio Canada)

Rugby World Cup: Canada still struggling

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 09:02
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 10:52
0 Comments ↓

Share

The desire is there, the effort is there, the will to win is there, but Canada’s rugby team is being completely overwhelmed by the competition.

After just barely squeaking into the World Cup competition, Canada was placed in a group featuring a couple of the world’s best teams.

After an embarrassing loss to Italy (48-7) they were completely outclassed by champion New Zealand (63-0), and yesterday, equally clobbered by the South Africa Springboks, with a first half of 47-0, and a final score of 66-7.

The Canadian team looking somewhat dejected after a crushing defeat at the ends of reigning champ New Zealand earlier this week. (The Canadian Press via RDS)

The Canadian team’s last chance in Japan comes this Saturday when they face Namibia, also winless so far and the only team ranked below Canada in the standings.

However, nature may interfere as a super typhoon is currently on track to hit Japan this weekend, and if that happens, there’s no knowing of what havoc and or damage may occur and how that may affect the World Cup.

Worth noting is the Canadian player who was red-carded, went to the Springoks dressing room to personally apologise to the South African player he hit, a move appreciated by the Springboks team.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Politics

A funnier side of politics

Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Eye scan may soon permit early detection of Alzheimer’s

RCI | Français

Acquérir des compétences globales pour développer de jeunes citoyens actifs

RCI | Español

Fundación Mira denuncia a comercios que no permiten entrada a perros guías

RCI | 中文

加拿大校园师生关注香港持续的抗议和NBA事件

عبد الحق صاري، عضو مجلس بلدية مونتريال ونائب رئيس لجنة السلامة العامة في مدينة مونتريال وينتمي لحزب المعارضة في البلدية Ensemble Montreal - الصورة : Facebookالعربية | RCI

مَنْع عضو عربي الاصل في بلدية مونتريال من حضور ندوة صحفية حول...التمييز

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Syrie : après ses bombardements meurtriers, la Turquie amorce son offensive terrestre« Toute ma vie s'est écroulée » : la mère de l'élève tué à HamiltonLe plus grand syndicat du pays déroule le tapis rouge pour Jagmeet SinghNestlé et Tim Hortons, cancres de la réduction du plastique, selon GreenpeaceCannabis : la SQDC veut doubler le nombre de ses succursales d’ici mars prochainTransUnion : compromission possible des données personnelles de 37 000 CanadiensQue faut-il comprendre de la crise entre la NBA et la Chine?La Vérif : les migrants passant par le chemin Roxham sont-ils privilégiés?La Commission des droits de la personne croule sous les plaintesÀ la veille du dernier débat, Trudeau et Scheer s'en prennent au Bloc québécois
TransUnion says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised'Everyone failed my son,' says mom who saw him stabbed outside Hamilton high schoolAdvance voting starts Friday, runs through the Thanksgiving weekendNestlé, Tim Hortons named Canada's top plastic polluters again'A bloody conflict': Trump's actions in Syria will have long-term consequencesLiberal candidate apologizes for suggesting black Canadians 'love' Trudeau for wearing blackfaceTrudeau says Canadians not worried about national unity as Bloc sees resurgenceThousands of Californians without power, as PG&E prepares for wildfiresScheer vows to stop illegal border crossings, prioritize economic immigrationSecurity video reveals full extent of alleged 'assault' by Edmonton police on accused truck thief