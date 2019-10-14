Atwood favoured to win Booker Prize

Bookmakers in Britain are touting Canadian author Margaret Atwood to win the prestigious 2019 Booker Prize for Fiction when it is announced later Monday in London.

Atwood, who won in 2000 for The Blind Assassin, is nominated for the The Testaments, the follow-up to her dystopian saga The Handmade’s Tale.

Atwood is one of six finalists for the 50,000-pound ($83,000 Cdn) prize.

The Booker Prize was founded in 1969 and is open to English-language authors from any country.

With files from CBC, BBC,