Climate change teen activist Greta Thunberg will visit Alberta in the near future, but not dates have been set. (Andrej Ivanov/Reuters)

Thunberg plans return to Canada

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 09:00
Last Updated: Monday, October 14, 2019 13:28
0 Comments ↓

Share

The world’s most famous climate activist plans to return to Canada soon–visiting Alberta, the province at the heart of the country’s oil production.

Greta Thunberg tweeted Sunday that she will be heading north following “a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.”

She gave no details of the visit, which will be her second to Canada.

The Sept. 27 rally in Montreal may have been the largest-ever demonstration in Montreal. (CBC)

On Sept. 27, she was in Montreal at a rally where crowd estimates ranged up to 500,000.

A sister rally that day in Toronto drew about 15,000 while several hundred people turned out in Calgary.

How the 16-year-old Thunberg will be greeted in Alberta remains unknown.

Thunberg, centre, takes part in a climate strike march in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

At a rally in South Dakota last week, Thunberg spoke out against the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry crude from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska and social media reaction to her Alberta visit has been mixed.

While in Montreal, she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but it is unclear if she will meet with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney

Since arriving in North America in August, Thunberg has led rallies in numerous cities, testified before the U.S. Congress and addressed the U.N.’s Climate Action Summit.

She says she plans to continue to keynote Fridays for Future rallies as she moves south to attend a UN climate conference in Chile in December.

With files from CBC, RCI, CTV, Huffington Post, CP

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Society

Southern Manitoba still reeling following fierce snowstorm

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Thunberg plans return to Canada

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

Olympic sliding track in Calgary: future in grave doubt

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

The LINK Online, Oct.11,12,13, 2019

RCI | Français

Dinde et poulet trônent au sommet des viandes consommée

RCI | Español

Carrera espacial: Virgin Orbit anuncia planes para enviar vehículos a Marte

RCI | 中文

瑞典环保少女要来加拿大阿尔伯塔

العربية | RCI

ماهي أبرز ميزات نظام التشغيل الايفون الجديد iOS 13؟