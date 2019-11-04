Mixed endings to their seasons for Canada’s top two tennis players

It’s November, the clocks got turned back this weekend–time to accept that summer won’t be returning to these parts any time soon.

A perfect time, in other words, to take one last stab at a summer state of mind by talking a little tennis, the game of sun and sweat.

Indeed, Canadians–both fans and players–can look back at a whole year of terrific tennis.

Bianca Andreescu came out of nowhere to win three prestigious tournaments, including the Canadian Open and–more important–the U.S. Open.

She is now No. 5 in the world.

On the men’s side, a couple of young hot-shots, Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, tickled more than a few fancies as they vied to replace Milos Raonic as Canada’s top male player.

Both succeeded.

Shapovalov is now ranked No. 15 on the ATP computer, Auger-Aliassime is No. 21 as Raonic’s ranking fell to No. 32.

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime were scheduled to compete in the aptly-named Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this week.

Neither is.

Auger-Aliassime rolled an ankle in Vienna and Shapovalov begged off after a fierce end to his season that culminated with a loss in the Paris Masters final Sunday to Novak Djokovic.

Shapovalov’s success in Paris came as Andreescu was hobbling through (and finally withdrawing from) the WTA Finals Championships in Shenzhen, China.

For some perspective on the injuries, the successes and what they may mean, I spoke with Stephanie Myles, editor-in-chief of Tennis.life, who has a book about Andreescu coming out later this month,