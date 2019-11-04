The German icebreaking research vessel Polar Stern taking samples across the Arctic in 2014-2015. The ship is once again in the Arctic on a year long mission to study a wide variety of climate issues even as the ice is at record and near record lows this year. (Stefanie Arndt/AWI)

Arctic ice cover-second lowest on record

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 11:45
0 Comments ↓

Share

Records show this year saw the second lowest September sea-ice minimum cover in the Arctic compared to the 2012 record minimum. October was unusually warm and as ice began reforming in late September, the ice has been slow to re-form. The minimum is usually reached during the first half of September and begins to re-form during the second half of the month.

Chart showing Arctic Ice cover 2019: Second lowest minimum, but record minimum for October. (NSDIC)

This year, with slow recovery, October ice level became a new record low for the month since satellite records began in 1979.

In addition to concerns about ice cover extent, the thickness of ice (related to its age) is also decreasing. The U.N. reports that five year ice (i.e- multiyear) has declined by 90 per cent since 1979.

Because ice reflects light, the greater extent of dark sea absorbs more heat from the sun exacerbating warming.

During the period monitored by satellites (1979-2019), the minimum Arctic sea ice extent in mid-September has shown a sharp decline (12.8 per cent per decade), which is likely to be unprecedented in the last 1,000 years. The summer of 2019 saw the second smallest extent of Arctic sea ice (after 2012). Graph by UNEP/GRID-Geneva, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

During the period monitored by satellites (1979-2019), the minimum Arctic sea ice extent in mid-September has shown a sharp decline (12.8 per cent per decade), which is likely to be unprecedented in the last 1,000 years. The summer of 2019 saw the second smallest extent of Arctic sea ice (after 2012).
Graph by UNEP/GRID-Geneva, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

The U.N says that the implications from the gradually declining annual ice cover are world wide affecting heat balance with other environmental and ecological effects. Although they say the effects can’t be determined with certainty, but do note that the Arctic has an effect on the world’s atmospheric currents.  This has been evident in Canada and the U.S. when the polar jet stream slows due to a lessened temperature difference between equatorial and polar regions. This leads to meanderings of the slower jet stream such that loops of frigid Arctic air dip much further south than usual and stay longer.

“Under the influence of global heating caused by human-induced greenhouse gases emissions, we have seen a sharp decrease in the extent of Arctic sea since 1979,” says Pascal Peduzzi, Director of GRID-Geneva, part of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

An polar research ship is currently frozen into the Arctic ice on a year long research effort called MOSAIC. A rotating team of some 600 scientists, will conduct a wide variety of experiments in studying climate issues and taking measurements from deep beneath the ice to the upper atmosphere to determin how the Arctic is changing, and what the various effects may be on the Earth’s climate.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Arctic ice cover-second lowest on record

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Asylum challenge: Safe Third Country agreement in court

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Rhinos and turtles once roamed Yukon lands

Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
Ambulance transports victims of stabbing attack on Halloween night in Toronto
RCI | Français

Wexit : le mouvement pour la séparation de l'Ouest canadien s'accélère

RCI | Español

Cómo cambio de hora afecta la salud y el trabajo dicen investigadores

RCI | 中文

建筑业尝试吸引智能手机一代年轻人

العربية | RCI

تعرف على جديد "واتس آب"