Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, arrive at the National Press Theatre to make an announcement and hold a media availability on Canada's response to the Rohingya crisis in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada welcomes genocide lawsuit against Myanmar, says Freeland

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 11, 2019 15:45
Last Updated: Monday, November 11, 2019 17:22
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada welcomes Gambia’s submission of an application to launch proceedings against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice in The Hague for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.

Gambia, acting on behalf of the 57 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, filed the lawsuit on Monday seeking to hold Myanmar accountable under international law for State-sponsored genocide against its minority Muslim population, known as the Rohingya.

“This move will help advance accountability for the genocide, which includes acts of mass murder, systemic discrimination, hate speech and sexual and gender-based violence against the Rohingya, including violence that took place in August 2017, forcing over 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh and triggering the creation of the largest refugee camp in the world,” Freeland said in a statement.

Canada recognized the crimes against the Rohingya as constituting a genocide through a unanimous motion in the House of Commons in September 2018, Freeland said.

The motion reiterated Canada’s call for the UN Security Council to refer the situation in Myanmar to the International Criminal Court, she said.

“Canada will work with other like-minded countries to end impunity for those accused of committing the gravest crimes under international law,” Freeland said.

Canada will work with partners to support Gambia in its efforts to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice, she said.

“Canada is committed to addressing the root causes of the crisis and ensuring that the Rohingya are fully and meaningfully engaged in the development of these solutions,” Freeland said. “Ensuring that the perpetrators of these atrocities are held to account is imperative to provide justice to the victims and survivors while building lasting peace and reconciliation in Myanmar.”

The world must not stand by and do nothing’

Rohingya refugees Mohamed Heron, 6, and his brother Mohamed Akter, 4, pose for a portrait to show burns on their bodies at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, October 14, 2017. Boys’ uncle Mohamed Inus said burns resulted from Myanmar’s armed forces firing rockets at their village. (Jorge Silva/File/ REUTERS)

The lawsuit by Gambia also asks the Court to order Myanmar to cease and desist from all acts of genocide, to punish those responsible, including senior government officials and military officers, and to make reparations to the victims.

The world must not stand by and do nothing in the face of terrible atrocities that are occurring around us,” said Gambia’s justice minister and attorney general, Abubacarr Marie Tambadou. “It is a shame for our generation that we do nothing while genocide is unfolding right before our own eyes.”

The suit requests, as a matter of extreme urgency, that the Court order “Provisional Measures” to stop Myanmar’s genocidal conduct immediately, in order to prevent further harm to the Rohingya people while the case is pending. The Court is expected to hold oral hearings on this request next month.

“The world has talked about preventing genocide after Bosnia, after Rwanda, after Darfur and then after two years of ongoing atrocities against the Rohingya minority, Gambia said enough is enough and brought this case, which is historic,” Canadian international law expert Payam Akhavan, who was part of Gambia’s legal team that launched the lawsuit, told Radio Canada International in a phone interview from The Hague.

“Because unlike the case of Bosnia vs. Serbia, it is not a country that is directly affected, so it’s really Gambia as a disinterested, if you like altruistic state bringing this case on behalf of the entire international community, on behalf of humanity.”

‘Historic and highly significant’

A Rohingya boy carries a child while walking in the mud after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 1, 2017.
(Mohammad Ponir Hossain/REUTERS)

Akhavan, a former UN prosecutor and McGill University law professor, said the hope is that scrutiny of Myanmar’s alleged violations of international law will help alleviate the suffering of some 600,000 Rohingya that remain in Myanmar.

“This case is historic and highly significant, it’s an example of moral leadership on the global stage and it’s worthy of everyone’s support,” Akhavan said.

The suit alleges that Myanmar’s actions, “which include killing, causing serious bodily and mental harm, inflicting conditions that are calculated to bring about physical destruction, imposing measures to prevent births, and forcible transfers, are genocidal in character because they are intended to destroy the Rohingya group in whole or in part.”

These genocidal acts are documented extensively by independent investigative efforts undertaken by United Nations experts and bodies, including the UN Human Rights Council’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, and have been corroborated by international human rights organizations and other credible sources.

Last month, Myanmar’s U.N. ambassador, Hau Do Suan, called the U.N. fact-finding mission “one-sided” and based on “misleading information and secondary sources.” He said Myanmar’s government takes accountability seriously and that perpetrators of all human rights violations “causing the large outflow of displaced persons to Bangladesh must be held accountable.”

The suit was brought under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted by the United Nations in 1948, in the aftermath of the atrocities committed during World War II. Gambia and Myanmar are both parties to the Convention.

With files from The Associated Press

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Strong wind gusts snapped tree branches and downed power lines in Montreal
International, Politics

Canada calls for calm in Bolivia

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Remembering the horror that led to 'In Flanders Fields'

Arts and Entertainment, International, Politics, Society

Legendary Canadian musical star seeks U.S. citizenship

Immigration & Refugees, Society

Don Cherry fired for poppy comments

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Keystone pipeline re-opens following October rupture and spill

RCI | Français

Don Cherry congédié pour des propos discriminatoires à Hockey Night in Canada

RCI | Español

Comisión para terminar la sobreestimación del TDAH en los niños en Quebec

RCI | 中文

今年的加拿大怀念日和获得银十字纪念勋章的军人母亲

العربية | RCI

الحراك العراقي: هل يبزغ نور الأمل من ظلمة القمع؟