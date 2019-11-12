Deconstructing Don Cherry’s departure: what the heck just happened here?

As we reported yesterday, Canada’s own very own version of Archie Bunker has exited, and it sure didn’t go unnoticed across Canada–making front page news across the country.

Don Cherry finally rolled snake eyes Saturday night, going after newcomers to Canada for not buying poppies.

After pushing his luck for years, it was one giant, clumsy step too many.

It cost him his job and he say’s he’s not about to apologize.

So what the heck just happened here?

Everyone has an opinion.

For what it’s worth, I figure there’s no better person to ask than author, sportswriter and broadcast personality Bruce Dowbiggin, who currently hosts the Not the Public Broadcaster website.

Dowbiggin and Cherry once worked together and have had their share of dust-ups over the years.

But I, too, have worked with Dowbiggin and he didn’t win a bunch of awards for being dishonest.

I called him today at his home in Calgary.

Here is our conversation.