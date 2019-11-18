Maddison Yetman (seen in an undated handout photo), the terminally ill cancer patient who recorded a video from her hospital bed that urged Canadians to vote died Saturday. Yetman's video in October, made shortly after her diagnosis at age 18, showed her holding up cards with hand-written messages saying she managed to vote in advance of the Oct. 21 federal election despite having terminal cancer. (Brent Williamson/Canadian Press/HO)

Winnipeg girl who inspired Canadians is dead at 18

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 18, 2019 08:56
Last Updated: Monday, November 18, 2019 11:34
0 Comments ↓

Share

A teminally ill teenager who inspired Canadians across the country with a video she recorded from her hospital bed urging them to vote in last month’s federal election has died.

Her uncle broke the news on Twitter early Sunday morning.

“Our beautiful little peanut passed away yesterday,” Brent Williamson wrote. “She was stronger than anyone could imagine and left a wonderful mark on the world.”

Indeed.

Her body fighting cancer, Maddison Yetman held up cards with hand-written massages saying she managed to vote in advance of the the Oct. 21 voting day.

The final card says “#WhatsYourExcuse.”

Yetman, who was 18, cast her vote from the hospital before recording and posting the video, which has now viewed over 50,000 times.

“If I can find time to vote, you can find the time to vote,” she said.

At a Sunday brunch in early October, Yetman told her family she had been feeling sick for several days, with achy bones and sore joints.

When her symptoms worsened, she was admitted to the Health Sciences Centre’s cancer ward in Winnipeg.

Five days later doctors told her she had an advanced form of sarcoma,

She had, the doctors said, between a few days and few weeks to live.

A message posted on Yetman’s social media accounts on Sunday said that in lieu of flowers, mourners should donate to the Nature Conservatory of Canada.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

 Quebec to invest millions in airships

Economy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Yukon releases draft of major plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

RCI | Français

L'intelligence artificielle : une exposition en guise de démystification

RCI | Español

El astronauta David Saint Jacques y su readaptación a la vida en la Tierra

RCI | 中文

加拿大西部脱加党集会，宣布将参加联邦大选和西部四省选举

العربية | RCI

قراءة في الحراك الاحتجاجي في لبنان مع دخوله شهره الثاني