The LINK Online Nov 15.16.17, 2019

Canada welcomes genocide lawsuit against Myanmar, says Freeland

Gambia has launched a lawsuit against Myanmar (formerly Burma) claiming that state has committed genocide against their Rohingya minority.

In Canada, a unanimous vote in the House of Commons recognized the crimes against the Rohingya as genocide in 2018

Levon spoke with Canadian legal expert Payam Akkhavan, a former U.N. prosecutor and professor of International Law at McGill University in Montreal. Levon reached him on his mobile phone in The Hague

Superbugs could kill hundreds of thousands, cost billions in just 30 years

A shocking new report by a variety of medical experts in a variety of fields, along with social and economic experts, has said the incidence of anti-biotic resistant bacteria will increase to 40% by 2030. Currently some 26 percent of infections are already resistant.

They calculate between now and 2050, the so-called “superbugs” will result in almost 400,000 deaths in Canada as infections will no longer be able to be treated. They say medical and hospital costs combined with lost productivity will cost the economy over 500 Billion dollars in that time

Marc spoke with Gerry Wright, director of the Michael DeGroote Centre of Infectious Disease Research at McMaster University in Hamilton Ontario.

Remembering the horror that led to “In Flanders Fields”

It is arguable one of the most famous poems of war. “In Flanders Fields” was written by a Canadian medical officer, Col John McCrae on the back of an ambulance during a brief respite from his work trying to save the many wounded and maimed. At the time he had just learned of the death of a close personal friend during a battle. He himself would die just three years later of pneumonia partly due to his working himself to exhaustion. Terry spoke to actor David Calderisi who talks about the poem, and reads it aloud.

