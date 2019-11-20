Chrystia Freeland, centre, arrives for the swearing in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday. Freeland was named Justin Trudeau's deputy prime minister. One of her tasks will be to try to salve scars of resentment and alienation in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where the Liberals did not win a seat in last month's federal election. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Trudeau names his cabinet as Commons gets set to sit

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 16:05
Last Updated: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 16:40
0 Comments ↓

Share

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his new cabinet Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General, the Queen’s official representative in Canada, comes 15 days before Canada’s 43rd Parliament begins sitting.

It also follows last month’s federal election that saw Trudeau’s Liberals win 157 seats, 13 short of a majority, in the 338-member House of Commons.

Historians say it’s never easy navigating a minority parliament, so cabinet choices are crucial and–in most cases–gaffe-free experience is a must.

The Liberals’ new cabinet includes 36 ministers, an increase of two, and maintains an equal number of men and women. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

As it moves forward, the Liberal government is expected to focus on climate change and assuaging a sense of alienation and resentment towards Ottawa across the Canadian Prairies.

To those ends, Trudeau named Alberta-born Chrystia Freeland as his deputy prime minister.

Freeland, who had great success as Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also named minister of intergovernmental affairs and is expected to play a central role in fulfilling a Trudeau election promise to focus on climate change when the House of Commons gets down to work on Dec. 5.

Observers say Freeland will also be asked to try to temper disgruntlement with the Liberals in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where they failed to win a seat.

Along the same lines, former minister of trade Jim Carr, who is from Winnipeg. becomes Trudeau’s special representative to prairie and western provinces.

And Trudeau turned to his only cabinet minister with roots in Saskatchewan to carry out the country’s climate action plan.

Jonathan Wilkinson, seen sharing a laugh with his family as he arrives at Rideau Hall, is the new environment minister. (Adrian Wyld)

Jonathan Wilkinson, a 54-year-old former businessman and Rhodes Scholar, was named  environment minister while Seamus O’Regan, who is from Newfoundland and Labrador, moves from Indigenous services to natural resources.

Wilkinson grew up in Saskatchewan but now lives in Vancouver

François-Philippe Champagne, who served as the minister of infrastructure and communities in the last Parliament, takes over at Foreign Affairs.

Champagne, a trade lawyer by profession, is a former minister of international trade.

Liberal MP Francois-Philippe Champagne, who becomes minister of foreign affairs, arrives for the swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Bill Morneau stays as finance minister while Catherine McKenna moves from environment into a new portfolio: infrastructure and communities.

The crucial role of government House Leader now falls to Montreal MP Pablo Rodriquez, who had been at Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The job is especially important in a minority parliament, where passage of legislation requires the support of at least one opposition party.

Former Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez takes over as government House Leader. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The new Cabinet includes 36 ministers, an increase of two.

Seventeen are from Ontario, the province that secured the Liberals’ re-election, and 10 are from Quebec.

It also maintains Trudeau’s insistence on an equal number of men and women.

It adds two newly elected MPs and elevates five experienced MPs.

With files from CP: CBC, CTV , Global

.

Share
Categories: Politics, Society
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Une diète trop stricte peut mener au rachitisme chez les enfants

RCI | Español

El Observatorio de los niños pequeños de Quebec presentó su Informe 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大政府新内阁：外长和移民部长易人，伍凤仪留任小企业部长但增管国际贸易

العربية | RCI

حكومة ترودو الجديدة يتساوى فيها الجنسان أيضاً وتمد اليد للغرب الكندي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Enquête en destitution : ultime jour des témoignages publics prévusUn réseau de faux médias canadiens propage des nouvelles favorables à l'IndeTrudeau cède de la place sous les projecteursQuatre mois de salaire pour dédommager les commissaires scolaires francophonesWilkinson, l'équilibriste en chef du gouvernement TrudeauLes applications de gestion de poids suscitent des inquiétudesLe cas d’un vapoteur canadien expose un nouveau type de lésions pulmonairesLa saignée pourrait se poursuivre chez Rona, selon des expertsL'Université de la Colombie-Britannique rapatrie une partie de ses étudiants de Hong Kong au CanadaUn recours collectif canadien de 500 M$ contre l’herbicide Roundup
Iran sentences 6 conservationists to prison in internationally criticized trial as unrest continuesNew public safety minister says Huawei 5G review 'a priority' but offers no timeline'This is effectively adding another major pipeline': How more oil will be exported from AlbertaHuge pro-India fake news network includes Canadian sites, links to Canadian think tanksRCMP officer finally honoured 55 years after he was forced to resign for being gayWho determines what's hate? A Canadian firm uses technology to decideWhy Chrystia Freeland is the indispensable Trudeau cabinet ministerVictim of revenge porn sues ex-lover, testing Saskatchewan's new privacy lawMaestro Fresh-Wes hip hop classic gets thumbs-up from Canadian Songwriters' Hall of FameImpeachment inquiry: Trump seemed vulnerable. It didn't last