A new study by Canadian reserchers suggests that infants are more vulnerable to measles infection than previously thought, making it imperative that immunizations be kept up to date. (Canadian Press)

New study appears to debunk long-head belief about infants and measles

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 21, 2019 11:05
Last Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2019 16:07
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian researchers have published a new study suggesting that infants are more vulnerable to measles than had previously been thought.

The researchers from the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto and Public Health Ontario say the majority of the nearly 200 infants they studied were susceptible to measles by three months of age.

The study found none of the infants was immune at six months.

The research was published online Thursday and appears in the December edition of the American Academy of Pediatrics journal, Pediatrics.

Lauren Durbin, 10 months, is given an MMR injection by Sister Sian Owen at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, South Wales in this 2013 file photo. The Canadian study appears debunk long-standing notions that most babies are protected for much of their first year by antibodies passed on by their mothers while pregnant. (Rebecca Naden/Reuters)

The findings appear to debunk a long-standing belief that most babies are protected for much of their first year by antibodies passed on by their mothers while pregnant.

The study’s senior author, Shelly Bolotin, calls the findings “quite alarming” since most babies don’t receive the measles vaccine until they are 12 months old.

“This is really troubling because measles in a serious disease, and it can be quite serious in infants,” Bolotin, a scientist at Public Health Ontario and an assistant professor at the University of Toronto, told Canadian Press.

“It can be absolutely devastating and we need to make sure that we are protecting our most vulnerable members of our population–infants.”

Bolotin says the findings make it imperative that immunizations be kept up to date.

With files from CP, BN, NBC News, Postmedia

Share
Categories: Health, Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Important medical advance for heart patient treatment

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Hockey history (land and pond) for sale

RCI | Français

433 000 postes à pourvoir fin 2019 : forte demande en main-d’œuvre au Canada

RCI | Español

Un latinoamericano será líder del gobierno Trudeau en el Parlamento de Canadá

RCI | 中文

阿尔伯塔石油出口的新希望：扩大现有输油管运油能力

كريستسا فريلاند، نائبة رئيس الحكومة الكندية، أمس الأربعاء - Radio Canadaالعربية | RCI

جوستان ترودو يبتعد قليلا عن الأضواء لصالح فريقه