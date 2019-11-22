Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris gets tackled by Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence during a game in late September. The teams will meet again Sunday in the Grey Cup, where one will end a lengthy title drought. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Grey Cup set for Sunday, let the party begin

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 15:59
Last Updated: Friday, November 22, 2019 16:04
0 Comments ↓

Share

A hardy bunch of Canadians will gather this Sunday for the 107th time in a city with a football stadium to–at the very least–partake in some darn good parties and, yes, watch a football game.

This year it’s between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It’s Grey Cup time in Canada, everybody!

This year it’s in Calgary, Alberta.

Game time: 4 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) celebrates his highlight reel touchdown catch from quarterback Dane Evans (9) in the East Division final against Edmonton, won by the Cats 33-16. (Peter Power/Canadian Press )

This year’s game is being billed as “The Drought Bowl,” since the Bombers and the Cats carry the longest active streaks without having won the Canadian title.

Winnipeg last won in 1990, Hamilton in 1999.

For the record Hamilton is favoured by 3.5 points.

The two teams have a Grey Cup history–most famously in the 1962 game, known forever as “The Fog Bowl.”

If it wasn’t the most memorable Grey Cup ever, it is certainly was the most bizarre, taking two days to play after fog rolling in from Lake Ontario covered Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate after defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-13 in last Sunday’s CFL West Final. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Nobody–neither players nor fans–could see a damn thing.

The game was halted with nine minutes and 29 seconds to go on Dec. 1, a Saturday, with the Bombers leading 28-27.

That’s how it ended the next day when the teams returned to complete the proceedings.

There will be no repeat of THAT on Sunday; we’ve got what passes for a balmy Canadian November day.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a high of three Celsius–no rain, no snow, no fog, no mud.

Bruce Dowbiggin. (cbc.ca)

In the eye of the Grey Cup storm is Calgary resident Bruce Dowbiggin, author, sportswriter, broadcaster and host of the Not the Public Broadcaster website.

I spoke to him Friday about Grey Cups and what they mean.

Listen
Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Newly identified threat from e-cigarettes, vaping

L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
International, Politics, Society

The LINK Online, Nov 22, 23,24, 2019

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Microplastics found in all arctic beluga whales tested

RCI | Français

Éliminer les violences envers les femmes, le combat des maisons d’hébergement

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 22, 23 y 24 de noviembre 2019

RCI | 中文

周末网络广播（2019年11月22-24日）

العربية | RCI

قراءة في التحديات التي تواجه مسار تشكيل حكومة جديدة في تونس