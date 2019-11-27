Canadian peacekeeping efforts approach historic low

New United Nations figures show Canada’s contribution to peacekeeping is approaching an historic low.

The figures show Canada with just 41 military and police officers currently fulfilling peacekeeping operations, down from 128 uniformed personnel deployed before the Canada’s Mali mission ended in September.

It is also just one more than the 40 military and police officers that Canada had on peacekeeping operations in May 2018, which was the lowest number on duty since 1956.

Operation Presence-Mali, Canada’s Mali peacekeeping mission, took just over a year and involved the deployment of over 1,250 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

The task force performed 11 medical evacuations and conducted more than 100 transport missions.

With files from CP, CBC